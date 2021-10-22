Our view: Atlantic City firehouse to keep making history

There are more than 58,000 fire stations in the United States, and hundreds of firehouses are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sometimes they have become museums of the important history of emergency services in their districts. Many others have been adapted to new uses such as libraries, offices, restaurants, bars and homes.
Preservation New Jersey, a statewide nonprofit historic preservation organization founded in 1978, says old firehouses are under threat due to rapid technological and policy changes. It calls upon communities to think creatively and proactively to seek out new uses and/or owners for these structures, rather than abandon or demolish them.
Better still, we think, is adapting historic firehouses to keep protecting and serving their communities where possible. That is happening with Atlantic City’s Fire House No. 2.
When it reaches a century of service next year, the firehouse will be one of four in the city more than 100 years old -- remarkable for an island facing the ocean. Centrally located in the historically Black North Side community, Fire House No. 2 is one of the city’s busiest stations.
The work to preserve the firehouse began two years ago with the creation of Atlantic City’s historical commission and the designation of the North Side Institutional Historic District. That led to the firehouse being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The district designation requires that development and changes to buildings be done with its historic character in mind. The district also helps provide the basis for getting funding to preserve that character and history.
This paid off recently when the New Jersey Historical Commission granted the city $750,000 -- as large a grant as it can make, said Mayor Marty Small Sr. -- to extensively renovate the exterior of the firehouse. A city match will cover the rest of the $1.5 million cost of a new roof, windows, structural repairs and waterproofing.
Fire House No. 2 was built for the horse-drawn wagons used to fight fires a century ago. Today, firefighters store their gear in the former barn for the horses.
To still operate a continuously manned fire station after 100 years is a rarity. Surely it’s highly unusual that Atlantic City has four such firehouses. The world’s oldest operating station, the Manistee Fire Department station in northwest Michigan, began just a few decades earlier.
These renovations will help prepare Fire House No. 2 to make another 100 years of history.
