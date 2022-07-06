Our view: Atlantic City finally addressing security needs of retailers

More than a year ago, Atlantic City officials criticized a major retailer in its premier shopping district, Tanger Outlets The Walk, for boarding up windows to stop criminals from breaking and entering to steal merchandise.

We pointed out that boarded-up windows are a symptom of a breakdown in the ordinary safety and security that businesses need. We warned that “trying to whitewash the signs of lawbreaking” wouldn’t work.

Relief didn’t come soon enough for Columbia Sportswear, which closed its store and left. Now, after an awkward start last month, Atlantic City and Atlantic County are addressing safety and security around the retailers in a promising, even convincing way.

A mid-June meeting of officials, police and retailers organized by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz fostered doubts as much as hopes. Shabazz is the ideal point person for this effort, as the representative for the shopping district and president of the city’s branch of the NAACP, which will hold its national convention this month in the adjacent city center.

Those attending had no trouble identifying the main problems -- shoplifting, public drug use, antisocial behavior, broken street lights and homeless people from the also adjacent Rescue Mission serving them. A restaurant owner said offenders are released back to the streets and don’t show up in court. A retail security director said shoplifters don’t provide identification, and one who threatened to stab a girl and was driving a stolen car is still on the street.

Even promising possible responses were scarce at that meeting. Municipal judges could issue arrest warrants and hold repeat offenders, if it weren’t for state pandemic restrictions. Outlet officials urged more police patrols and staffing of the police substation placed by the city in the district a year ago but never used.

This unsatisfactory meeting and the national media spotlight that will accompany the NAACP Convention apparently concentrated minds wonderfully.

At the follow-up meeting a week later, Atlantic City’s chief police official and the Atlantic County prosecutor came with concrete steps they’re taking to increase security and safety immediately -- and promises of significant improvement in the year ahead.

James Sarkos said there will be “a big increase in law enforcement presence during the week of the convention,” with partner agencies supplementing his police officers. With the expiration of pandemic restrictions, bench warrants will be issued for those skipping court. Police will use their substation at The Walk. Stores are encouraged to sign complaints.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds is forming a task force that will put professionals on the street to help those who need medical, mental health and drug addiction services. Opioid and heroin drug cases that usually go to municipal court will be kept “at the county level to try to get those people help through one of four different diversion programs, including drug court,” he said.

Shoplifting cases involving more than $200 in value will also be held, and people with many shoplifting charges will be prosecuted, Reynolds said.

Sarkos said people should be optimistic that the worst of the safety and security shortfalls are past, and not just until after the convention. “In several months and next year, it will be significantly different,” he said.