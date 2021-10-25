Our view: Assembly candidates in 2nd District reflect political party views

Senators have more power than their fellow legislators in the Assembly. There are fewer of them in the New Jersey Senate so their votes count more, and they’re typically the highest ranking elected state official in their district.
Members in the Assembly often seem like pawns in the chess match between the political parties -- humble and loyal members whose service to their party sometimes requires sacrifice. Performing well in the Assembly can lead to the Senate or sometimes higher.
One of the Assemblymen in the 2nd District, largely Atlantic County, is making such a Senate run this fall. That leaves one incumbent, Democrat John Armato.
When Assembly candidates met with the Press editorial board recently, Armato said a goal if reelected will be tax breaks to lure small businesses to come here.
Democratic running mate Caren Fitzpatrick, currently a county commissioner, said she seeks state office to have more impact on issues like climate change and flooding, and would seek to diversify the economy and make it fair.
Republican Don Guardian, a former mayor of Atlantic City, said he is running “to ensure this area gets a fair shake from the state.” He said the city has benefited from state cooperation in running it, but lacks local authority to choose its own appointments for municipal departments and authorities.
Republican Claire Swift, a former deputy state attorney general, said New Jersey under Gov. Phil Murphy has lacked leadership, answers and consistency during the pandemic. It bungled dispersing unemployment benefits, making marijuana and alcohol penalty-free for minors, and restricting casinos and conventions.
Armato said he introduced a bill to remove online and sports betting revenue from the calculation of casino PILOT payments to Atlantic City and Atlantic County to “start a conversation about what to come up with” after the payments in lieu of taxes expire. Left in, sports and online revenue would substantially increase PILOT payments. He said he’d return the casinos to regular taxes on assessed property, but done by assessors with experience evaluating gaming properties. Fitzpatrick said a small percentage of sports and online revenue should be included in determining PILOT amounts.
Guardian and Swift oppose dropping or reducing the new revenue sources from the PILOT formula. “Absolutely not,” Guardian said. “If you reduce what they pay, it will pass the burden on to property taxpayers.”
On spending to fight climate change, Swift and Guardian said they were concerned that New Jersey has overcommitted to offshore wind energy before it has proven itself on the East Coast. Guardian also believes municipalities should have a say in offshore power cables running through their boundaries.
Fitzpatrick said the state is now behind the Biden administration’s timetable for converting to clean energy. “It has to be done,” she said. “We have to get people to buy into the issue. There’s no saying no.” Armato said the cause of climate change must be addressed.
Asked if Gov. Murphy should have needed approval from the Legislature to continue his pandemic emergency orders for many months, Armato said next time state officials will have a playbook on declaring and continuing an emergency, with guidelines to be determined. Fitzpatrick said it shouldn’t be open-ended, with one person issuing executive orders.
Swift and Guardian said the Legislature should decide whether a state of emergency continues and whether it takes into account regional differences in the emergency. Guardian said the governor of New Jersey is one of the nation’s most powerful and “must have checks and balance by the Legislature.”
On taxes, spending and the direction the state is going, Swift said having the nation’s highest property taxes is the No. 1 problem, showing a need for fiscal responsibility at the municipal, county and state levels. Guardian said businesses should be helped to relocate to the state, not taxed more by it. Swift said business taxes should be reduced.
Guardian would lower taxes on pensions to encourage government workers to remain in New Jersey in retirement. Swift might make staying in the state mandatory for them as part of a reevaluation of the pension system.
Armato and Fitzpatrick said the state is headed in the right direction, as shown by this year’s larger payment toward government pensions. “When someone agrees to be a teacher or a government worker,” Fitzpatrick said, “they’re promised a retirement with dignity and grace.” Armato said the state is uniquely dense and populated, so “it takes a lot of money to run the state of New Jersey.”
Perhaps many people will use their Assembly vote next week -- voting by machine is already underway in six Atlantic County locations -- to back a political party’s broad agenda rather than deciding between the merits and abilities of individual candidates. That’s fine. Either way their choices will reflect their preferences and hopes for self-rule by the citizens of the Garden State.
