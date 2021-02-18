Our view: As pandemic reduces organ donation, New Jersey sets a record

A century ago transplanting organs to save lives was the stuff of fiction. Not until 1954 did a living person donate an organ successfully transplanted into a patient — a brother who donated a kidney to his identical twin.
Thirty years later the growth in opportunities for saving lives by transplanting organs demanded efficiency, so Congress ordered the creation of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Two years later the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing became the first and thereafter only organization to manage that network.
No matter how efficient the network, it must contend with a perpetual imbalance, with many more waiting for organs they need than people donating organs.
In New Jersey alone, the waiting list is 4,000 people long — and many can only wait so long before they’re beyond saving.
That’s the main reason to celebrate a record level of organ donation in New Jersey last year — 222 residents donated organs, 8% more than in 2019, according to the NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit organization responsible for recovering organs and tissue in the state.
Another reason is that this increase was achieved despite the impediments of the COVID-19 pandemic — especially a two-month suspension of scheduled hospital surgeries that included the majority of transplant activity.
Nationwide, the pandemic brought about a decline in donors, from 19,253 in 2019 to 18,316, according to official data from the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS. The decline was due to fewer living donors, as deceased donors increased to a record 12,588. (Those dying of COVID-19 were ineligible for organ donation).
U.S. organ donations were very stable for a decade until 2014, when deceased donors began steadily increasing from about 8,000 a year. Living donors have fluctuated at about 6,000 a year, with a high of 7,383 in 2019 and a subsequent pandemic year drop to 5,728.
The nation’s organ donation establishment currently is divided over a regulation issued in November by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Intended to increase competition among organ procurement organizations, or OPOs — which partner with UNOS and transplant hospitals — the rule is intended to show which are the best and worst performers.
UNOS, however, has said the CMS rule could have the opposite effect and impair the donation and transplant effort.
Matthew Cooper, the transplant surgeon who is vice president and president-elect of the UNOS Board of Directors, said in August that the rule “will likely result in the decertification of about three-quarters of the nation’s OPOs.” The network, transplant hospitals and OPOs are pursuing improvements in all parts of the system, he said, but “decertifying OPOs based on death certificate data that is well-documented to be inaccurate will sow chaos, not progress.”
With lives on organ transplant waiting lists at stake — 4,000 in New Jersey and more than 100,000 nationwide — we hope the federal government and other organ transplant partners can reach a consensus on an improved system and transition to it without increasing the odds against those desperate for their help.
