As the world industrialized, business and financial interests created companies to produce goods and services at lower costs and for higher profits. Their workers, being a cost that could be harshly squeezed, joined together in unions to protect the conditions of and compensation for their labors.

Employers could pay their workers fairly or not (within the bounds of government minimums), and workers were free to seek jobs where union membership was or wasn’t required.

Since unions impose some burdens on workers (dues, for example) and on companies (increased costs, inflexibility), over time private sector businesses and workers have preferred to come to terms on their own without such burdens.

In 1983, the first year for which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has comparable union data available, 20.1% of all workers were in a union. As of last year, that had fallen to a record low of 10.1%.

Among private workers and employers, the rate was lower still -- just 6%. Unions now thrive not to protect against predatory employers, but where they can ally with their government employers to maximize the compensation paid by the general public.

Government workers weren’t allowed to form unions until the 20th century. The public, their employers, certainly couldn’t be characterized as predatory or unfair.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said having “the whole people” as their employer made collective bargaining agreements impossible, since government administrators couldn’t fully represent the interests of the people nor bind them to the union’s terms. He warned that allowing public unions would subject government officials to self-serving pressure from unions. "Militant tactics have no place in the functions of any organization of government employees," Roosevelt said.

Elected officials and government workers have more in common with each other than with people outside government. Through their efforts, many states embraced the unionizing of public workers. This enabled a self-rewarding alliance of officials and workers that might be an illegal conflict of interest in other areas of government. Union members provide money and campaign workers to politicians, and elected officials give unions excess pay and benefits.

One of the annual measures of this arrangement came out last month, a report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission on how much groups spent on state legislators lobbying them for their votes.

The New Jersey Education Association, the teachers union, spent $52.6 million on the legislators from 2000 to 2022, more than three times as much as any other organization or corporation.

The payoff to the organizations and corporations is just one side of the lavish lobbying, said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “Policies they support or oppose can have a significant impact on these organizations and the lives of New Jersey citizens.”

One is that public schools need ever increasing funds, even as they deliver poorer educational outcomes to a diminishing number of students. According to Salary.com, the average public school teacher salary in New Jersey is $62,283, and many thousands make more than $100,000 a year. And that’s just for working part of the year -- at the full year rate those salaries would be $82,000 and $130,000.

Another effect is that public workers have been promised outsized pensions and benefits that must take up an increasing share of the state budget each year, reducing money for public projects and services.

Don’t expect more warnings from Brindle or ELEC about political money crowding out the public’s say in its government. After Gov. Phil Murphy sought unsuccessfully to force Brindle out, Democratic legislators gave him unprecedented partisan power to remake the commission as he and his party see fit.

Unions seem to have realized that the cost of allying elected officials of both major parties might be too much and isn’t necessary when they can nearly control which party is in power. That has made worse an inherent defect in allowing unionization in the political part of American life. Allying with politicians is the essence of becoming politicized. Allying with one party is to become partisan.

No surprise, then, to find politicians and their partisan teacher allies seeking to indoctrinate schoolchildren in the Democratic Party’s political positions. After jamming through politicized sex education standards for public schools during the pandemic, the New Jersey State Board of Education is seeking to have political views on climate change and environmental justice taught in math and English classes.

Government work, including public education, should have remained free of politics. The noble calling of such work to serve the whole public is too necessary to the organization of society to allow it to be diverted to political and entirely self-serving ends. That lesson will be inescapable over time, but as is often the case, people may learn it the hard way.