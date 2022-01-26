Our view: Always-partisan redistricting part of democracy, more entertaining in NJ this time

Redrawing maps of state congressional districts is an elaborate show aimed at convincing the public that the operations of their democracy are principled. Parties vie to modify district boundaries to improve their chances of winning elections, and the one that succeeds gets accused by the other of election-rigging gerrymandering … until next time.
Redistricting is a raw political fight, as we called it when it was last done a decade ago. The principle of ensuring the fairly organized and conducted elections required by democracy is the responsibility of the public.
New Jersey voters are being treated to a more entertaining redistricting show this time.
The curtain always opens on the state redistricting commission — bipartisan in the sense that it has six members each appointed by Democrats and Republicans. The lucky 13th member who will break the inevitable tie vote over whose self-serving district map will be approved is supposed to be a fair, neutral, nonpartisan person of impeccable qualifications.
There being a shortage of such persons, the N.J. Supreme Court decides who will be that tie-breaking member — by choosing between two additional people put forth by the political parties. The court picked the nominee of the Democrats, former Supreme Court Justice John Wallace. Clever nominating, we say.
Last month, sure enough, the party-chosen members voted for their own party-favoring maps, 6-6. Wallace said both groups of partisan delegates made maps according to redistricting standards, but he decided to let the Democrats have their map.
“In the end, I decided to vote for the Democratic map, simply because in the last redistricting map it was drawn by the Republicans,” Wallace said. “Thus, I conclude that fairness dictates that the Democrats have the opportunity to have their map used for this next redistricting cycle.”
Imagine the harm that would follow if this standard, apparently made up by the former Supreme Court justice, were to become common practice. The party knowing its turn at gerrymandering was next would be encouraged to get the most out of it while it could.
The process having got a little too nakedly political and unprincipled, Republicans complained to the New Jersey Supreme Court. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner asked Wallace to “amplify the grounds for his decision and present that amplification” to the court.
Duly prompted, Wallace belated returned to the appearance of principle. “I should have stated that the Democrats’ map better satisfied the standard for partisan gairness,” he said.
Indeed.
One notable effect of the Democrats’ map in South Jersey is reconfiguring the 3rd District to make the reelection of Democratic Rep. Andy Kim more likely. Ocean County, where Republicans are strong, has been completely removed from his district.
Historically, redistricting was left to the discretion of state lawmakers, acknowledging and ensuring its partisan character. Then for about half a century, the U.S. Supreme Court developed case law devoted to the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote, and the impermissible uses of race in redistricting.
In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court — despairing of effective and fair intervention in state political matters — ruled that federal judges have no authority to referee redistricting claims under the U.S. Constitution.
Redistricting fights, therefore, must stay within the confines of state government. That leaves political parties free to try to use state government to give themselves electoral advantages in any way they think they can get away with.
The cure for this is not trying to tie their hands with some law that could be undone, worked around or ignored. Nor are truly impartial, incorruptibly independent and wise leaders able to cut through the politics likely to be found — and if they were, government and party officials wouldn’t put them in charge of redistricting.
As in so many matters about voting, only the public can ensure its continued freedom to choose representatives and influence how they govern. The public can insist that any meaningful changes to the electoral process are truly bipartisan, supported by most in each party. And if a party tries to unilaterally give itself an electoral advantage, the public can kick it out of office. Preferably while that remains possible.
