Our view: Alternative school plan deserves calm consideration

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since alternative schools by definition draw teenagers with attendance and behavioral problems, those living or doing business near a proposed location would want information about the program, assurances that the school wouldn’t bring problems and evidence it would be worth hosting like any business. That wasn’t done -- Galloway’s chief of police wasn’t alerted to potential policing demands by the alternative school, even though it would be across the street from police headquarters. So when the plan become public last month, residents were left to imagine the worst about its students and that an unpopular development was being rushed through in secret.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. with uncharacteristic haste accused Galloway residents and officials of racism for wanting to slow or stop the city’s plan to put its alternative school in the township, without referencing any evidence to support such a serious charge.