Our view: Alternative school plan deserves calm consideration

Alternative schools fill an important need in the overall educational system, catering to students who have experienced attendance, behavior or achievement problems in traditional educational settings.
There are many possible issues for students that can require their attendance at an alternative school, so there are many approaches to helping students transition to stability and academic achievement. It can cost considerably more than educating a typical public school student.
Though the number of students requiring alternative education is small, the issues and costs are challenging enough that municipalities often feel they might find a program that works better for them.
Atlantic City has been one of the districts seeking something better for the past couple of years. It thought it had found it in an alternative school to be set up by Specialized Education Services, formerly called Camelot, a private company that also runs similar programs around the country and in Vineland and Millville. The educational facility would serve approximately 65 Atlantic City High School students, as well as those from other districts paying tuition.
Although Atlantic City has been pursuing this plan since at least before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only last month that the residents and many officials of Galloway Township learned that the school would be located there -- on busy Jimmie Leeds Road in the commercial district.
Since alternative schools by definition draw teenagers with attendance and behavioral problems, those living or doing business near a proposed location would want information about the program, assurances that the school wouldn’t bring problems and evidence it would be worth hosting like any business. That wasn’t done -- Galloway’s chief of police wasn’t alerted to potential policing demands by the alternative school, even though it would be across the street from police headquarters. So when the plan become public last month, residents were left to imagine the worst about its students and that an unpopular development was being rushed through in secret.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. with uncharacteristic haste accused Galloway residents and officials of racism for wanting to slow or stop the city’s plan to put its alternative school in the township, without referencing any evidence to support such a serious charge.
This is unfair on the face of it. There are plenty of legitimate questions to be asked and considered about the plan before allowing it to move forward. A detailed description of operations and examination of how the Vineland and Millville schools are working would be a good start. Next would come a look at costs to the township, compared with benefits of putting an existing building to use. Since the school would be close to the township’s commercial center, a consideration of its potential effect there is in order. And people may legitimately wonder why Galloway should host an Atlantic City school that the resort is perfectly capable of hosting itself.
It’s not as if Atlantic City hasn’t had problems itself with its alternative school. For a dozen years its Viking Academy was such a school, but it was closed because it was costing $45,000 per pupil. Then like other municipalities the city used the Atlantic County Alternative High School, but left it after complaining that some students were being sent back to the district due to misbehavior, forcing the district to educate some of them with costly home instruction.
We hope that all sides can calmly, thoroughly and fairly consider the alternative school plan. That’s more difficult now because the city and company attempted to get the project approved without informing the public and getting its support.
We haven’t seen nearly enough to begin evaluating the merits of the Galloway location for the school. That’s a sign much more information is needed before the process moves forward.
