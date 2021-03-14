 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our view: After intense political year, South Jersey again in the campaign spotlight
0 comments
top story

Our view: After intense political year, South Jersey again in the campaign spotlight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year’s combination of the presidential election and one of the nation’s most closely watched congressional campaigns fought locally is a hard act to follow.

The intense support for and opposition against Donald Trump’s reelection was enriched in this region by his long involvement in Atlantic City’s casino gaming industry. And then when Rep. Jeff Van Drew was pushed out of the Democratic Party for declining to vote for Trump’s impeachment, the president welcomed him to the Republican Party and campaigned for him at a rally in Wildwood.

Democrats nationally targeted Van Drew and the excitement of that contest amped up when a strong first-time candidate, Amy Kennedy of Brigantine, trounced her rivals in the primary to compete against Van Drew.

Trump lost in New Jersey, of course, but Van Drew’s reelection as a Republican showed that South Jersey remains politically competitive. The presidential vote in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties was evenly split, with Joe Biden less than 2% ahead of Trump (and behind by more than that if Trump’s Ocean County margin of 98,000 votes is included).

We thought this year might be dull by comparison, even though all the seats in the Legislature are on the ballot along with the governor. Democrats are sure to dominate in much of the rest of the state, and Gov. Phil Murphy has so much public money to spend this year his reelection seems assured. Local seats in the Legislature will be competitive, but at the start of the year there was no reason to expect many would change hands.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Not now. At least two of the three seats representing the 2nd Legislative District (Atlantic County) will have new occupants after the November election. And the political openings have lured strong candidates back into the battle to represent the public in Trenton.

State Sen. Chris Brown, a popular Republican with a decade in the Legislature (including six years in the Assembly), reset the races last month when he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection (which he was expected to win). He said he was ready for a new adventure, and he doesn’t know what that will be.

The open Senate seat drew the interest of three strong Republicans from past campaigns. Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian declared his intent quickly, but then dropped to seeking an Assembly seat when former Assemblyman and Senate candidate Vince Polistina declared for Brown’s seat. Soon afterward, 2018 congressional candidate Seth Grossman joined the race.

The open seat also enticed Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo to make a bid for the more powerful Senate position. And that left an Assembly opening on the party’s ticket, which it seeks to fill with Caren Fitzpatrick, an Atlantic County commissioner.

Given the possibilities, many more candidates are sure to take a shot at winning party nominations or making independent runs in November.

All of this ensures that voters, especially in Atlantic County, will get primary and general election campaigns that are at a minimum engaging and probably pretty fascinating. And although these races and candidates are unlikely to show up on cable news like last year, the seats they seek have more effect locally. And the campaigns are certain to have more local flavor.

Partisans statewide will watch to see what happens in this most politically competitive area of New Jersey. We’ll enjoy giving South Jersey citizens what they need to choose their representatives and, as always, welcome their decisions.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News