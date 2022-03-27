Our view: After chaotic year of intergovernmental fighting, Pleasantville waste transfer station even less likely

Just about a year ago, this newspaper began its coverage of the proposed private development of a transfer station in Pleasantville for construction debris. Then last May, the City Council approved the project, which would bring the city a lucrative ratable, $400,000 a year in fees, and jobs.

Days after the city vote we published our first editorial on the proposal, neither backing nor opposing it. The many factors and arguments for and against it had hardly begun to be weighed. We thought the project was unlikely to get the many state and local approvals it needed, and with The Press offices then immediately adjacent to the transfer station site, we were inclined to remain neutral and accept whatever the outcome of the battles ahead.

Those disputes have exceeded expectations even for a fight between branches of government. After several twists and turns, sentiment seems to be consolidating against the transfer station and all but dooming the plan.

Simply put, the transfer station would have received construction debris by truck from businesses and put it on rail cars for landfilling out of state. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which currently charges more to dispose of the debris, would lose $10 million and as a result might have to charge municipalities more for garbage and recycling pickup.

After the city’s quick approval of the project without a public hearing, ACUA President Rick Dovey started a political campaign against it. On his own authority, he had “Stop the Dump” signs printed and placed by ACUA workers throughout Pleasantville.

Then on Aug. 12, three months after voting in favor of the project, Pleasantville City Council finally held a public hearing on it. This featured a long presentation by the private developer on project details and advantages, a much shorter presentation by Dovey on its disadvantages, and criticism of the ACUA’s campaign against something considered of benefit by the city’s government.

Still staying neutral on the proposal, The Press editorialized against the ACUA campaign, calling it a misuse of public money and rebuking Dovey for trying to mislead people into thinking the transfer station would be a permanent placement for waste. We urged him instead to write a guest column on the issues and make a fuller presentation to the Pleasantville public of his case.

We soon after published such a guest column from Dovey in which he said the spending and campaign were proper because he was sure they were for the good of the public.

In December, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners decided to join the dispute, a surprise. They voted in favor of a non-binding resolution in support Pleasantville’s attempts to host the trash transfer station, also a surprise, and talked about investigating the use of public money to campaign against it. “Let’s kill the myth. It’s not a dump,” said the sponsor of the resolution, Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who represents Pleasantville on the board. Also present at the meeting was a member of the county’s Solid Waste Advisory Council, which must approve the proposal, who objected to the commissioners taking the vote on the issue before the SWAC did its job.

Dovey finally got to make a robust presentation to residents at the start of this month at a town hall in a Pleasantville church (after a six-week delay due to two COVID postponements). It included a forceful detailed argument that the proposed transfer station would be too small to properly handle the expected debris stream. When City Council met the following week, it got an earful from residents against the project and the council’s early approval of it without informing or including the public in the process.

One week after that, on March 14, the county commissioners abandoned the idea of investigating Dovey’s use of public money for the campaign against the transfer station, and instead spoke favorably of the ACUA and its services.

This yearlong intergovernmental dispute looks like it will end soon, with the roller coaster returning to where it started with no transfer station or proposal for one in Pleasantville. The public probably will never get an accounting of exactly which combination of factors was fatal to the plan. Businesses will continue to pay more to dispose of construction debris and towns will continue to pay the lowest garbage disposal fees in the state.

Remember the unpredictability of this fight when others inevitably arise. Far greater waste disposal and recycling issues are ahead, such as the impending closure of the ACUA landfill and a recycling system that lacks the processing and markets it needs. Those rides will likely be far more nerve wracking.