Our view: ACUA prudently plans for difficult waste disposal future

Municipalities in South Jersey this year got a taste of the more challenging future of solid waste disposal. Their service provider could no longer do the job at the price in their multi-year contract, due to soaring fuel costs and the scarcity of workers even at higher pay. Fortunately towns were able to secure other service providers in time to avoid disrupting the crucial summer season.

As we’ve said before, though, this just foreshadows larger, fundamental problems for the waste industry. The inexpensive, generous levels of service households and businesses have enjoyed for years were possible thanks to large, nearby and updated landfills. When those reach capacity in the next several years, new ones in New Jersey will be highly unlikely and getting the trash picked up will cost more and might be less convenient.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill in Egg Harbor Township will reach capacity and close in 2027. Where the bulk of the county’s garbage goes after that, how it gets there and what happens to it are open questions.

The ACUA under longtime President Rick Dovey has had great success balancing its openness to new technologies and its mandate to provide very dependable service at low cost. It’s been a leader at capturing and using the greenhouse gas methane that landfills produce, at demonstrating the effectiveness of wind energy to power its Atlantic City waste processing facility, at keeping the nearby airport safe from birds typically attracted to landfills, and at educating the public on many environmental topics (including through its popular Earth Day festivals). At the same time, for years it had to lowest tipping fee in the state to dispose of waste in its landfill.

Dovey had reasonably expected that the always promising but never fully realized technology of turning waste to energy would reach its commercial potential before the landfill era must end. The ACUA collaborated in 2008 with NRG Energy to develop a waste-conversion project. With most of the permits in hand and construction soon to begin, NRG backed out of the project.

The ACUA still hopes technologies will be ready to convert trash into energy, either by burning it at very high temperatures or using biologic activity to turn much of it into fuel. Those haven’t been adequately demonstrated at a scale and cost for use by large waste managers, so the track record is too thin to inspire confidence.

Large corporations and even the federal government are exhibiting waste conversion technologies at trade shows, however, and they are convinced such projects would work for Atlantic County.

Meanwhile, the ACUA and South Jersey Industries agreed this year to convert the emissions from its landfill -- which it had used as fuel to generate electicity -- into renewable natural gas. That’s a higher value use for the landfill gas, and federal subsidies for renewable natural gas make it a better deal still.

Dovey expressed confidence recently that the industry will ultimately embrace waste to energy. “Sooner or later, these technologies are going to be approved, and the economics will be there,” he said.

Later, however, may be too late to replace the closing landfills in South Jersey. Or early projects before widespread adoption may cost too much compared to temporary alternatives such as shipping waste to less environmentally sensitive states. So the ACUA is seeking proposals for the hauling and disposal of solid waste in the county, which could be the lowest cost option until waste-to-energy matures.

This prudence is reassuring. The ACUA deserves the continued confidence of its municipal, residential and business customers as it adapts to industry changes that are as uncertain as they are extensive. The authority’s track record of effective engagement with emerging technology while providing good-value service is perfect for meeting the county’s waste disposal challenges.