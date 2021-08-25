Our view: ACUA campaign misuses public money

Dovey has called it merely an effort to inform the public. That’s nonsense. His calling the project a “dump” is false and inflammatory. He of all people knows that there are many trash transfer stations in the world and they’re just places trash is gathered for transport.

He could inform the public by giving better statements to our reporters, or by writing a guest column for these pages as he has done in the past. He could make a presentation to Pleasantville City Council and seek coverage of it.

The various parts of government at all levels have plenty of opportunities to make their cases and settle their disputes without wasting public money on campaigns against each other. Since much of government consists of coming to terms with other parts of government, the means for doing so are long-established.

This needs to be a bright line that frustrated officials won’t cross. Otherwise the public will be paying to be afflicted with political signs and advocacy websites for ever-more issues on which state, counties and municipalities disagree.