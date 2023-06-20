Liberty State Park, the busiest in New Jersey with 5 million visitors a year, needs more facilities, environmental remediation and other upgrades. On that everyone seemed to agree.

But about a year ago, state officials were moving toward reinventing the Hudson River waterfront park in Jersey City by privatizing a key part of it and possibly commercializing some of it. Gov. Phil Murphy spoke favorably of the approach.

As an Assembly bill to remake Liberty neared passage, legislators ignored repeated pleas from the public and conservation groups to rule out turning over part of it to private development. A billionaire was pursuing a long-term lease for the park’s Caven Point peninsula to expand his golf course. That set off alarms among local stakeholders and conservation groups, and wider fears that development pressures might threaten the natural values at other New Jersey state parks.

The state Department of Environmental Protection abandoned that effort and started over. When DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette went over a new plan for Liberty late last month, everyone seemed satisfied, even pleased with it.

LaTourette was so insistent that the threats of privatization and commercialization were gone that his forcefulness started trampling his own words. “I will not relent in the legal truth of the fact that the privatization of public land is not a thing, period, full stop,” he told reporters. Caven Point, a stop for migratory shorebirds, would remain protected.

The DEP plan presented by LaTourette calls for extensive improvements throughout Liberty State Park, in three phases requiring at least the rest of this year.

First the 230 acres of contaminated wetlands in the middle of the 1,122-acre park will be restored, becoming a natural central park within the park with tidal and freshwater wetlands, meadows and urban forests. That will diminish flood risk and give Liberty 6 miles of walking and running trails accessing cooler shade and hilltop overlooks.

Phase two will create athletic hubs, cultural amenities such an amphitheater and a community center in the northern section, and revitalize the historic train sheds there.

Final phase planning will start in August for the waterfront and southern end. A 50-acre athletic hub there might include a stadium and track and field facilities, with a nearby aquatics center.

The New Jersey League of Conservation Voters welcomed the new plan, calling it an investment in an urban community with less green space and recreation. “In addition to the new community gathering spaces, cultural programs and key safeguards against flooding, we are glad to see protection for critical nature preserves like Caven Point,” policy director Allison McLeod told New Jersey Monitor.

Gov. Murphy called the park a treasure and said, “Our administration’s plan prioritizes protecting our precious public lands and revitalizes Liberty State Park through exciting new amenities for the community.”

Even the president of the People’s Park Foundation, funded by the billionaire golf course owner, called the plan very close to what it was looking for. “We’ll stay totally supportive of this plan, if this is the direction it’s going,” Bob Hurley told NJ.com.

Many details are yet to be decided, but the general plan for Liberty State Park looks like it will turn a landmark destination into a memorable gem.

That’s a delight for the future. Right now, we enjoy seeing how public engagement helped broaden views and resulted in better visions and decisions.