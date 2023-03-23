Timing matters much in business. A shift in the economy can undercut financing and the likelihood of success. A rebounding city can start seeking better, higher uses for well-located properties.

The latter seems to be the case with the area adjacent to Brighton Park, where the Sands casino hotel stood before it was closed and demolished.

Recently the Atlantic City Council unanimously rejected a proposal to put a modest thrill ride at the Boardwalk there, replacing what used to be the entrance to a moving sidewalk to the Claridge. Called a “unicoaster,” the ride turns and has arms that move up and down.

Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s administration had proposed the agreement to create the ride, but council declined after hearing complaints from residents and business owners that the ride was a bad choice for such a prominent location and that the developer shouldn’t be trusted.

Resident Ben Hunter told the council, “There has got to be a better project that can actually happen. If it’s given to this developer, nothing will happen again. It will be a brash, loud steel structure next to a beautiful park.”

Sean Reardon is a rival to develop the property who owns two businesses on the Boardwalk. He said, “This developer has had it 10 years. To award it right back to somebody who leaves the place in such ruins is an insult.” Reardon has proposed a barbecue restaurant for the site.

How things change.

Several years ago, a plan received city and state approval to build a bigger thrill ride at the Sands site, and hopefully more family oriented attractions as well (even though the property is zoned for a casino hotel).

The ride was to be a 350-foot PolerCoaster, a vertical rollercoaster that twists around a tower and ends with a drop from about 350 feet. It was to be the centerpiece of a 110,000-square-foot amusement complex at the location. Not only did Atlantic City approve it in 2017, but New Jersey awarded the project a Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permit and the state Economic Development Authority approved a $38.4 million tax incentive for what was to be a $138 million project.

The ride was expected to open in 2018, but construction never began and as far as we can tell the developer never explained why.

The developer this year proposing the unicoaster, ACPB LLC, appears to be the same or a reconfiguration of the one that was ready to build the PolerCoaster but didn’t — ACB Ownership LLC.

The current developer, ACPB, is based in Fort Lee, Bergen County. ACB Ownership is or was a group of real estate and hospitality entrepreneurs that included Mitchell Meckles and Brian Popper. They were investors in Fort Lee-based Mitchell Enterprises, and their Boardwalk Piers investment group bought the former Sands site in 2013 for about $30 million.

In the recent proposal and rejection of a unicoaster to be placed on the site at the Boardwalk, there hasn’t been public talk about other planned amusements for the 20-acre property. Tentative plans by ACB Ownership also included retail, bar and restaurant space.

Maybe there was an issue with PolerCoasters, which were designed and offered by US Thrill Rides, of Orlando, Florida, and Intamin Amusement Rides of Liechtenstein. Three others planned for elsewhere in the U.S. also were never built.

The path for developer ACPB to earn the trust and support of the public and its representatives seems clear. Tell what happened with the large project anchored by the PolerCoaster, and talk about the current goals for the whole property.

Stakeholders of all kinds are working hard toward a better future for Atlantic City. A development in its center will have to be at least as attractive as one that was greenlighted several years ago, and maybe more promising to get people excited now.