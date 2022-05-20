 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our view: A sensible backup power plan for Newark sewerage

Newark sewage plant backup power

This sewage plant in Newark, the fifth biggest in the nation, needs a backup power generator, otherwise in a prolonged outage raw sewage will spill into neighboring areas, as it did during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

 Wayne Parry, Associated Press

In 2020, New Jersey enacted an environmental justice law to help rectify the disproportionate placement of burdensome facilities in predominantly minority communities. All development in the state must meet rigorous environmental regulations, but that can still leave the odors, unsightliness and such that more affluent towns avoid. The vulnerability comes with being a low-income community, so we hope the law provides help to them regardless of race.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is still writing the regulations to carry out the law, but the state is doing what it can to follow it in the meantime.

A project in Newark’s Ironbound section has become a prominent example. There, the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission is building a $180 million backup power facility for the existing sewage treatment plant. The Newark Bay Treatment Plant serves 1.5 million residents in 48 municipalities in five counties.

Backup power is essential to keep the plant operating when there is an outage and to avoid the massive release of untreated sewage. When Superstorm Sandy knocked out power in 2012, nearly a billion gallons of raw sewage flowed into nearby waterways. Untreated sewage flooded the basements of low-lying homes and businesses in Ironbound and other coastal communities.

Some in the Ironbound section have opposed the backup power project, citing the environmental justice law and the other burdensome developments in the city. In January, Gov. Phil Murphy directed the sewerage commission to pause and take another look at the project plan in regard to state environmental justice policies.

The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission already had planned to run the backup generator on clean-burning natural gas and only occasionally. With a nudge from the governor, it upgraded the project plan to further reduce its already immeasurably small contribution to global warming.

The commission’s five improvements to the plan include pollution controls beyond state requirements; running backup power only during emergencies and for basic maintenance (which would be at most 12 days a year); dropping the cost-effective use of the backup power plant on days of high electric demand (an expected 700 hours a year); installing all of the solar power it can; and as soon as feasible converting from natural gas to something even cleaner.

The commission said it is complying with the intent of the environmental justice law and reducing the generator’s impact on the neighborhood to what is technically feasible seems to do that. The revised plan goes further and gives the plant’s 1.5 million users confidence their sewerage treatment will meet New Jersey’s ambitious clean energy goals. That’s to be expected and in this case, the additional and unnecessary cost surely is small.

Perhaps opponents of backup power for the sewage plant were hoping to work toward an effort to relocate it. That would be an extraordinarily expensive, difficult and lengthy project, essentially remaking a system with infrastructure throughout five counties. But it’s true that putting such a plant -- the fourth biggest in the state -- in Newark or another city probably wouldn’t happen under the environmental justice law. That’s as it should be.

The Murphy administration’s handling of the backup generator project sensibly accounts for its benefits, costs and actual effects while honoring the spirit of the regulations to come. Such an approach will be essential to maintain the public support needed to meet its long-term environmental justice goals.

