Our view: A secret plan to redevelop Atlantic City's Bader Field is a bad plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In one of the city’s early attempts at cashing Bader in quickly, Atlantic City Councilman Ramon Rosario was recorded taking a bribe from an FBI informant in exchange for future development work at Bader.

Bad ideas for Bader have included filling it up with houses and condos, adding a casino or two just as the overbuilt city gaming market was about to close four casinos in a year, and covering it with youth athletic fields anchored by the cheesiest of all developments, an inflatable building.

We understand that development projects can’t be made public until details and agreements are worked out and financing is lined up. But none of that should move forward until after the public has been allowed to consider the plan and its impact on the future of the region. Officials shouldn’t even think of signing a century-long lease that could waste one of Atlantic City’s best opportunities until it’s clear there are no significant public and legal objections.

Maybe it will all be good news, a plan made with due diligence that openly seeks the support it needs and deserves. Given the city’s abysmal record on Bader, fear of less than that looks entirely justified. From the public’s point of view, a secret Bader plan is a bad plan.

This much is certain. The worthy redevelopment of Bader Field would dramatically strengthen the visitor appeal of Atlantic City and its casino industry. The project’s success and contribution to the regional economy would be hard to imagine if it fails to do that.