The Ocean City Council has proposed dramatic pay increases for its members and for the city’s mayor.

Under an ordinance introduced last week, their annual salaries would about double -- to $40,000 for the mayor and $20,000 each for council members.

That’s enough for the rest of South Jersey and any foes or critics of these officials to be appalled. With inflation running about 5%, this 100% increase would be about 20 times the price increases that are causing widespread suffering.

Taxpayers in Sea Isle City have particular cause for concern. Their mayor also currently makes $20,000 a year. Their local officials might press for a doubling of their salaries to keep up with their neighbor to the north.

The comparison to the west is less fortunate for the Ocean City proposal. Just a few years ago, in 2019, Upper Township set a salary range for its mayor of $3,750 to $6,000.

Look to the north, though, for the first of several good arguments for big pay increases in Ocean City. In Atlantic City, the mayor’s salary is $141,000. The World’s Favorite Playground, of course, is bigger and more challenging in almost every way than America’s Greatest Family Resort. But then again, Ocean City has a far bigger, stronger economy than all the other Jersey Shore cities.

As Ocean City Administrator George Savastano put it as part of his full advocacy for giving his bosses more money, “Ocean City has a $99 million budget, with 276 full-time employees and around 1,000 in the summer.” Salaries haven’t been increased in years, he said, and more money is simply fair compensation for a year-round operation that handles hundreds of thousands of visitors in the summer.

Savastano’s argument would be stronger if he could say the professionalism of city officials merited better pay, or would say that higher salaries might encourage more and better candidates for city offices. Less convincing is that officials receive phone calls from constituents, attend subcommittee meetings and events, participate in community organizations and prepare for votes on council. This sounds normal for anyone engaging in community service and not much of a burden.

And speaking of people serving the community, members of the city planning and zoning boards, advisory commissions and the board of education receive no compensation. If the other part-timers’ pay is doubled, don’t be surprised if some of them want something.

A big advantage of even a large pay increase is that it would still leave the mayor and council officials as part-time city employees. That would spare city taxpayers the great cost of providing participation in New Jersey’s lavish benefits for government workers.

A Thoughtful Citizen Award should go to resident Chuck Deal for his astute opposition, when the salary boost was introduced, to a provision that would henceforth automatically give the mayor and council members the same pay increases granted to unions for city government workers. This would be an intolerable conflict of interest. City and union officials would hold phony negotiations to determine how much more money they and their employees all would get. This subversion of contract negotiations happens indirectly in union-controlled New Jersey, of course, and is destroying the state’s finances to the detriment of non-union residents and businesses. A direct conflict, as Ocean City is proposing, should be illegal under the New Jersey Constitution if it isn’t already.

If that change is made, the increase in mayor and council salaries on balance is a good, defendable idea that might over time contribute to improving the already sensible management of a municipality in the midst of a striking period of increased wealth.