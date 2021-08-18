Our view: A mental health win for area athletics courtesy of South Jersey competitors, coaches, counselors

Some of the world’s best athletes have been sidelined this year by mental issues just as they were expected to triumph again at the pinnacle of their sports. The withdrawals of gymnastics great Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka prompted a global outpouring of compassion and support. The stunning examples of even champions succumbing to the pressure of competition also brought a helpful examination of the stresses performers of all kinds and at all levels can face.

Christina Fink experienced Olympic pressure as a track competitor in the 1988 and 1992 games. Then she provided mental performance support for athletes at the 2000 through 2008 games. Now she’s interim associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare at Rowan University.

Fink said athletes at the Olympics were “being very mindful of what they need to do for themselves and their teams.” Biles, she said, took care of herself and made sure she wasn’t “putting herself in harm’s way by trying to compete when she’s not in the right mindset to do so.”

“You need to be mindful even when you’re not performing well, because you need to be able to see what it is that you need,” Fink said.