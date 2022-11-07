Our view: A little NJ help for small businesses is welcome

Nearly all of the businesses in New Jersey are small businesses -- 99%. They employ 1.9 million people.

Small businesses suffered great damage from being ordered to shut during the pandemic. A third of them didn’t survive the pandemic’s first year. Republicans say Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature kept the shutdown going far too long and haven’t done enough since to help those they harmed.

At the start of last month Democrats introduced a package of six bills that would give “business owners the tools they need to find success in the long run,” said Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, D-Middlesex. The bills would allow state agencies to waive fines for minor first-time rule violations that are quickly corrected, set state procurement goals for socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, give small businesses more even access to government contracts, create a mentorship program for start-ups, and more. They follow three previous proposals to reduce construction red tape; help minority, disabled and women-owned businesses bid for contracts; and help small businesses win local, state and federal government contracts.

New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce welcomed the package of proposals to create a new set of services for small businesses. The chamber’s president and CEO, Tom Bracken, specifically praised giving the state Business Action Center the tools and resources it needs to help small businesses navigate the web of state agencies. “Thanks to our ongoing partnership with the BAC, the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce is well aware of the solid support the BAC provides,” Bracken said. He thanked Coughlin for accepting input and modifications from the chamber.

At hearings on the package of bills toward the end of last month, the New Jersey Business & Industry Association expressed support for them as well -- but urged lawmakers to tackle the big burdens on small businesses as well.

“While we do appreciate these bills and believe they will help, we know that some of the problems of running a small business go deeper than this package,” NJBIA Chief Government Affairs Officer Christopher Emigholz told an Assembly committee hearing. “Affordability would still remain a major concern for New Jersey businesses even if this bill package were to become law, and NJBIA wants to emphasize that more work on business costs and taxes needs to be done, regardless of the great work done today with these bills.”

Emigholz said New Jersey has higher costs and is over-regulated compared to other states, and the state should focus on the bigger challenge of making New Jersey more affordable.

After the Murphy narrowly won reelection a year ago and Republicans made surprising gains in the Legislature, the Democratic leadership said making the state more affordable would top their agenda this year.

Perhaps it hasn’t occurred to them that being unable to afford to run a business in New Jersey is just as bad as not affording to live in the state. Politicians said they got the strong message from voters and promised to improve affordability, but since then haven’t addressed the fundamental burdens state government has piled on residents and small businesses alike.

The numerous tweaks the Democrats have proposed are better than nothing, but not much better and nowhere near enough to make New Jersey affordable and competitive with other states.