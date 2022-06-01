Our view: A.C. recreation focus diversifying Bader facilities

Atlantic City seems to be about the last shore municipality to join the pickleball craze. The city is creating its first and only pickleball courts, opening for play this summer at Bader Field.

Resort residents are known for their love of basketball, with plenty of leagues, strong school teams and a long history of hosting major tournaments. As it happens, the pickleball courts are located next to some fine basketball courts at Bader, with snap-tile surfaces that are healthier for players and fiberglass backboards.

Some residents have caught the pickleball bug without a court of their own. City Councilman Jesse Kurtz recently said many of his constituents play in other communities.

Pickleball is played with solid plastic paddles and a rigid plastic ball, with rules and courts conducive to less running and aggressive play than tennis. That and a pace suitable for socializing appeals to senior citizens, but the game’s appeal is unbounded. Kurtz said he got a paddle set to play with his children.

Atlantic City Council City Council prepared for expanded play at Bader last year with approval of paving for the recreation area.

City officials are considering the addition of a game many shore residents and visitors would find exotic and mysterious -- cricket, which dates to at least 17th century England.

Many in South Jersey probably have never seen a cricket match or even a cricket pitch. In diverse Atlantic City, though, the game is becoming increasingly popular, especially in the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities whose homelands abroad consider it a major sport.

We’ve long been puzzled by the play of cricket, which seems like a weird sort of baseball. If city officials create a cricket pitch, perhaps our sportswriters would turn us into fans. For now, local cricket players must make do with using baseball or soccer fields.

These fine additions to city recreation will remain if the $2.7 billion motor-sports-centric development proposal for Bader Field comes to fruition, city officials said. Future development would have to include the recreation in its plans or get approval to relocate them, Kurtz said. Besides the basketball and pickleball courts, that will include the skating rink the city took over this year.

Kurtz said the recreational uses won’t interfere with using Bader Field for festivals, such as the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival that is set to return this month. Major acts at Bader music festivals have included the Dave Matthews Band, Phish and Metallica.

Since the recreational facilities were funded in part by government grants, Kurtz said, access to them must be guaranteed to the general public.

However many pickleball players currently are in Atlantic City, the resort had another strong reason for creating its first courts -- the Atlantic City Indoor Open Pickleball Championship to be held in September at the city’s Convention Center.

The championship will be sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Association and organized by Pickleball Entertainment Consultants, which has directed the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships since 2016. It is expected to attract about 6,000 players and 4,000 spectators. Prize money will be at least $50,000.

With their own courts, city residents and officials can have some pickleball fun and better understand its growing popularity before September -- and avoid the irony of hosting a championship but not the ordinary public play so common along the shore.