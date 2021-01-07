Our view: A.C. officials come through for residents afflicted by room rentals

Just before Christmas, Atlantic City officials finished a three-year process of crafting, refining and enacting the city’s regulations on short-term room rental businesses.

For longer than that, residents have been clamoring for the city to provide relief from online rentals such as Airbnb and Vrbo, which have invaded residential neighborhoods. Their fast client turnover, noise, trash and commercial parking needs have diminished livability in what were quiet places to reside in the city.

Early in the process, the city hired a tech company to survey the short-term renters in the resort. It found about 700 of them, even though only 85 such properties had bothered to register with the city and pay a modest seasonal fee at the time.

Hundreds of outside the law businesses were profiting from Atlantic City’s services and market appeal without helping pay for the city’s upkeep and operation like other businesses in town.

City officials have held hearings and forums on the problem for years. They’ve gotten an earful of comments like that from Dora Grossman of the Chelsea section — “I moved to a residential area that has become a hotel district. That’s just not fair.” She asked City Council to help her live a normal life again.