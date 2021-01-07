Our view: A.C. officials come through for residents afflicted by room rentals

Just before Christmas, Atlantic City officials finished a three-year process of crafting, refining and enacting the city’s regulations on short-term room rental businesses.
For longer than that, residents have been clamoring for the city to provide relief from online rentals such as Airbnb and Vrbo, which have invaded residential neighborhoods. Their fast client turnover, noise, trash and commercial parking needs have diminished livability in what were quiet places to reside in the city.
Early in the process, the city hired a tech company to survey the short-term renters in the resort. It found about 700 of them, even though only 85 such properties had bothered to register with the city and pay a modest seasonal fee at the time.
Hundreds of outside the law businesses were profiting from Atlantic City’s services and market appeal without helping pay for the city’s upkeep and operation like other businesses in town.
City officials have held hearings and forums on the problem for years. They’ve gotten an earful of comments like that from Dora Grossman of the Chelsea section — “I moved to a residential area that has become a hotel district. That’s just not fair.” She asked City Council to help her live a normal life again.
Councilman Md Hossain Morshed said “this problem is all over Atlantic City. … People are missing their quality of life.” He vowed city officials would do whatever it takes for the residents of the city.
When the short-term rental regulations were finally enacted last month, they were split into two ordinances. One set requirements for owners and operators, including annual fees, occupancy maximums, age limits of renters and availability of parking. The other set a limit on the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood, possibly the hardest hit in the city.
Going forward, only rentals in the Chelsea area bounded by Annapolis, Jackson, Albany and Raleigh avenues will be permitted. Operators that had a valid certificate of occupancy last year will be allowed to continue this year even if they don’t meet the new criteria.
The internet-based rental services have put big money into trying to remain unregulated and free to do what they want. Airbnb spent more than $4 million on a public referendum to overturn rules enacted by Jersey City. But in November 2019, the regulations were supported by 70% of city voters.
Atlantic City officials weren’t persuaded by the special pleading of short-term rental owners, which an Economic Policy Institute study has shown are “disproportionately white and high-wealth households” that can afford to own housing in addition to their primary residences.
As Councilman Aaron Randolph said, “We need to stand up for our residents.”
The new rules won’t be the end of it. Council President George Tibbett called the regulations “a work in progress.”
Long ago we urged the city to tax and regulate short-term rentals in line with what is ordinary and customary for other businesses in the resort.
We’re glad to see city officials do that.
Now we urge them to make sure the problems for residents are alleviated and that these businesses don’t use the internet to escape their obligation to support Atlantic City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.