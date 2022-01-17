Our view: A.C. lawsuit gets year’s weakest defense

Just about a year ago, the Atlantic City Board of Education filed a civil suit against one of its members, Farook Hossain, allegedly that he and his wife misrepresented where they resided and falsified application for free school lunches for their two children. At the same time, the board removed him as a member.
Hossain successfully contested his removal and a judge reinstated him in March pending the outcome of the lawsuit. He would not see another victory in the case.
He subsequently tried unsuccessfully to get the school board’s attorney, Tracy L. Riley, disqualified from representing the board in the lawsuit she filed against Hossain in February. He had claimed that Riley couldn’t represent him as a member of the board while also pressing the board’s lawsuit against him.
Hossain later voided his own reinstatement to the board, announcing he wouldn’t run for reelection in November and then resigning in September.
Responding to depositions in the lawsuit, he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, according the judge in the case, Superior Court Judge John C. Porto.
When he did provide testimony in the depositions, Hossain’s explanation for his actions was so weak that it was tantamount to a confession.
He said regarding his application for the free and reduced cost lunches for his children that he did not realize at the time it was important to be truthful on the application! Shocking to hear an official say he didn’t know that his part of government requires honesty from those seeking its benefits.
Shown a certification he signed stating that all the information on his application was true, he said, “I don’t read that. This is very small text.”
Judge Porto this month granted the district summary judgment in its favor. Hossain and his wife will have to repay $69,627.20 to the district in compensatory damages. Punitive damages will be assessed at a February hearing.
The repayment includes the cost of educating two children not resident in the city and providing them free and reduced cost lunches.
Porto said there was clear and convincing evidence of “all the elements of fraud.” Hossain and his wife, Mossammat Rumana Akther, in 2018 bought a house in Egg Harbor Township and attested in mortgage documents it would be the family’s primary residence and their Atlantic City house would become a rental property.
The electricity to their Atlantic City house was shut off in 2019. Then in 2020 they rented out the house.
The couple misrepresented their income to qualify for the lunch benefit, signing documents claiming it was below the $39,221 needed to qualify while they actually were earning about $94,000 a year, the judge said.
Hossain’s attorney had claimed that the board’s lawsuit was political retaliation.
That’s always a possibility in Atlantic City, with its long history of politics contaminating its local government functions. But that’s no excuse for an official to defraud local government and mock the responsibility expected of him by the public.
May his case set an example for other officials.
