Our view: A bolt from blue for centralized dispatch

In 2019, we urged Sea Isle City particularly to join after the city was found to be delaying the emergency dispatch of firefighters until police confirmed that, yes, there was a fire. Among its many advantages, central dispatch ensures professionalism, as well as the use of modern practices and technology.

Cape May City Manager Mike Voll said the county’s emergency management coordinator, Martin Pagliughi, ensured the quick changeover to county dispatch after the lightning strike. Voll had been ready before the bolt to recommend moving to the county system as of Jan. 1.

The Cape May County Dispatch Center uses new technology that can pinpoint the exact location of a 911 emergency call to within 150 feet of the caller. The city’s police are still using an analog radio system to communicate.

Within a couple of years, dispatch centers will be required to have NG911, the next generation in dispatch technology. Municipalities that don’t join centralized dispatch will each pay for system upgrades themselves.

Central dispatch will continue indefinitely to reduce the cost and ease the transition to new hardware and services. Soon, for example, technology will allow individuals to send a video of an emergency directly to police or other emergency responders.