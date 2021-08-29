Our view: 2nd District election for state senator draws interest and money

When state Sen. Chris Brown announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, those who follow politics knew at once that competition for the open seat would be intense, and therefore much money would be spent trying to win it.

Even so, the pledge by South Jersey Democratic boss George Norcross to raise and spend $5 million on one Atlantic County contest shocked many. That’s more than a third of what Democrats spent on all of the legislative contests in 2019.

The Norcross money will support the campaign of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for the 2nd Legislative District’s Senate seat left by Brown. His opponent, Vince Polistina, a former Republican assemblyman for the district, said Democrats in New Jersey always outspend Republicans, but he was surprised to see so much funding announced so early. Polistina said he and his party will have the funds to wage an effective campaign.

Partisans often think money in politics is a problem when their foes have more of it. Spending is useful in a campaign, no question, but increases in it yield a diminishing return past a certain point. And funding is but one factor and often not the most important. Campaigns expected to succeed may get money from groups and people seeking to back the winner. Well-funded campaigns often fail to change the electorate’s mind.