Our view: 2 South Jersey presidential pardons show range of seldom-granted relief

We tend to think of presidential pardons and commutations as a kind of legal relief mainly granted to connected people. That view is supported by the long parade of political allies and officials who have gotten forgiveness of their sentence (a pardon) or reduction of their sentence (a commutation).
Such acts of clemency typically come at the end of presidential terms, and media stories usually focus on the total number of pardons and imply that it is large.
Look at the clemency statistics of the Office of the Pardon Attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, however, and it’s striking how few petitions for pardon or commutation are granted.
Donald Trump granted 143 pardons and 94 commutations during his recently ended presidency. He had received petitions for 1,854 pardons and 9,757 sentence commutations.
Granting a fraction of the petitions is the rule. President Barack Obama received 3,395 requests for pardons and 33,149 for commutations, and granted 212 pardons and 1,715 commutations. President George W. Bush pardoned 189 and commuted 11 sentences, in response to 2,498 pardon requests and 8,576 for sentence reductions.
Presidents also can grant two other forms of clemency, but they’re rare. Remission is a reduction in fines and penalties for federal offenses, usually based on hardship. Respite is a delay in the imposition of a sentence.
One of Trump’s South Jersey pardons fits the popular expectation. George Gilmore, the longtime Ocean County Republican chair who was convicted in 2019 of withholding employee payroll taxes but not paying them to the IRS and making false statements, was granted a full pardon.
Gilmore responded to the pardon by calling his conviction unjust, claiming the trial should have considered whether he had a “hoarding disorder” that relieved him of responsibility for his actions. A federal appeals court in December rejected that in upholding his conviction.
Interestingly, Gilmore’s pardon petition got bipartisan support — from Republican ex-Gov. Chris Christie and state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., and from former Democratic governors Jim McGreevey and Jim Florio.
Contrast this case with the pardon of Dr. Frederick Nahas, an Atlantic County surgeon who pleaded guilty in 2002 to a single count of obstructing an investigation into his billing practices.
Nahas served a month in prison the following year and the state Board of Medical Examiners in 2005 suspended his license to practice medicine for nine months — serious penalties for a surgeon, one certified to practice in both vascular and general surgery.
The doctor resumed his practice and spent nearly two decades working to re-establish the trust and respect of his patients. He said he got through it with the support of his wife and family.
Even though he had long ago paid society’s penalties for interfering in the investigation of his billing practices, he felt the presidential pardon was an important capstone to turning his professional life around. Nahas said he disclosed all of the issues of his case to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, whose support for the pardon was “extremely important.”
A pardon is easier to swallow when the recipient has admitted making a mistake, taken responsibility for it and worked hard to get their life on the right track.
But pardoning politically connected people is so common across generations and parties, despite public resentment that it smacks of two standards of justice, that public officials must see considerable value in it. Perhaps at the upper echelons of the protected elites in American, a legal relief wild card is thought to be needed to handle the risk of public service in a too-often corrupt system.
Sounds like society might need to admit some mistakes and try to do better at organizing itself honestly and constructively.
