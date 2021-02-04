BPU to hold online hearings on unpaid utility bills and impact on ratepayers

Having trouble paying your utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities wants to hear from you.
The BPU has scheduled three virtual public meetings on the impact of the pandemic on paying utility bills, the board said Thursday in a news release.
Gov. Phil Murphy has banned utilities from turning off electricity, gas and water service due to nonpayment during the pandemic. In October, he extended the moratorium on residential shutoffs through March 15.
“Many New Jerseyans are facing serious economic hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including outstanding bills for critical utility services,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “It is important that we hear directly from utility customers and stakeholders so we can provide appropriate solutions for unpaid bills."
The meetings will give the board feedback on the volume of outstanding utility bills, the effectiveness of existing assistance programs and other ways the board may address outstanding bills, the BPU said.
The first public meeting is scheduled for Monday. The board also will conduct two hearings Feb. 25 to solicit comments on the appropriateness of any additional board action to protect New Jersey ratepayers from rate increases.
The BPU will review all comments and decide whether additional action needs to be taken, according to the release.
Utility bill assistance programs are available from the BPU and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, and from utility companies.
Comments may be submitted electronically to Board.Secretary@bpu.nj.gov in PDF or Word format with the subject “I/M/O the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic” along with the name and company/organization of the commenter.
All comments will be posted on the board’s website. Comments are due to the board by 5 p.m. March 1.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
