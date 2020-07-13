ATLANTIC CITY — One man received a gunshot wound Sunday, bringing police to an area near the seawall in the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
Just after 12:30 p.m., police went to the scene and were told the victim, a 21-year-old from Bridgeton, had been struck by gunfire and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The name of the individual was not immediately available.
The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
