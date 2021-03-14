On his 31st birthday, Atlantic City man loses his long battle with COVID

ATLANTIC CITY — Known as a “kind, sweet, little man” by family members, Christopher Willis lost a three-month battle with COVID-19 when he died last month due to complications from fighting the virus, his family said. He died Feb. 10, on his 31st birthday.
Keisha Willis, 48, said her son was born with a neurological disease and degenerative muscle disease that limited his ability to walk and live independently.
“He was 31, but was like a 9- or 10-year-old mentally,” said his mother, who works at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City taking reservations.
Because of Christopher’s neurological disease and muscle degeneration, his mother said doctors didn’t expect him to live past 20.
“He didn’t have any other issues, and he has never been really sick, other than when he caught pneumonia when he was 17,” Keisha said.
Aliyah Townsend, one of Christopher’s younger sisters, said she and her soft-spoken brother were close. Before the progressive degeneration of his muscles limited his mobility, Christopher loved going to the amusement park. When he couldn’t go any more, he’d watch movies and TV with Aliyah. It was one of her favorite things to do with her brother, she said.
“He had the disease all his life,” said Aliyah, 23. “He could do normal things, but he needed a walker to get around the house. We had to help him with things like taking a bath and making food.”
Aliyah, her other three siblings, her mother and her father all live together in their home in the Venice Park section of the city.
They all helped take care of Christopher around the clock.
But it was the necessary assistance the family provided that exposed her Christopher to the coronavirus, Keisha said.
Keisha and Christopher’s father are essential workers. So is his younger brother, Tyul Townsend, 24, who works at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. It was at his job where Tyul was exposed to the coronavirus in late November.
Keisha said Tyul didn’t notice symptoms until three days after being exposed. On Nov. 24, Tyul tested positive for COVID-19. According to Keisha, Tyul was sent home the same day with information issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about social distancing and quarantine guidelines.
“They didn’t give him any medication,” Keisha said. “The CDC guidelines don’t tell you how to treat COVID.”
Still, Keisha said the whole family had been exposed to Tyul before he received his positive test result. At the time, everyone in the family, except for Tyul, had tested negative for infection.
Hard to quarantine
Financially unable to go elsewhere to quarantine, Tyul was forced to self-isolate in a small room in his family’s home. Although Tyul stayed away from his other family members, it was extremely difficult in their snug family home.
“We don’t have a lot of family, but we also don’t have a lot of space to quarantine” Keisha said.
So, while Tyul was self-isolating, the rest of the family had little choice but to share common areas with him, such as the bathroom, she said.
During this time, there was an instance when Keisha needed Tyul’s help getting Christopher out of the bathtub when no other family members were around. The brief encounter was enough to expose the vulnerable Christopher to the virus. Two days later, Christopher became ill. By Nov. 30, Christopher was admitted to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township.
At first, the family didn’t think that Christopher had the coronavirus. Except for that brief moment, Tyul had kept away from him. Even now, Keisha wonders why nobody else in her family contracted the virus.
“Our son blames himself for giving his brother COVID,” Keisha said about Tyul’s inner turmoil about Christopher becoming ill. “The whole time his brother was sick, he kept saying, ‘He’s going to beat it.’ But he knew.”
Tyul still feels guilty, she said.
According to the CDC, the preexisting neurological condition Christopher had may have put him at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19. It also put him at an increased risk for developing severe illness due to the virus.
A difficult choice
After being admitted to the hospital, Christopher stayed on the first floor there, where other patients with the coronavirus were being treated. A week later, doctors moved him to the pulmonary unit of the hospital, where Keisha had to make an important decision to save her sick son.
“The doctor said because of his neurological condition, if I put him on the ventilator, he might not come off of it,” Keisha said. She didn’t think the doctor believed her son had much of a chance to live.
“I feel like since they’ve been dealing with so much loss, so much death, they looked at it like, ‘He has all these other situations going on, so it wasn’t worth fighting for,’” Keisha said.
But, she said, she went against the doctor’s advice and decided to have her son put on a ventilator.
He remained there for 40 days.
Keisha said she pleaded to see her son, arguing that due to his neurological condition, he was mentally a child.
But no visitors were allowed, she was told.
Christopher suffered kidney failure, endured blood transfusions due to hemoglobin anemia, had a feeding tube inserted and other hardships, his mother said.
To complicate matters, Keisha learned the hospital wanted to send her son to a nursing home because her insurance denied Christopher access to the Acuity Specialty Hospital of New Jersey (AHNJ), a 30-bed Long Term Acute Care (LTACH) hospital providing acute care to critically ill and medically complex patients.
When she called the insurance company herself to confirm this information, a representative told her that wasn’t true.
“The social worker from the hospital called me and said, ‘That’s all they could do.’ They had to send me somewhere there was an available bed,” said Keisha when explaining her frustration. “The social worker said, ‘We need this bed for other sick patients’, but how I took that was: We need these beds for someone that will actually survive.
“I think because we were poor, they didn’t do all that they could,” Keisha said. “I think everyone should be treated fairly, regardless of how much money they have, or what insurance they have.”
Keisha said she called the hospital and filed a complaint, but when she spoke to a hospital representative, nothing changed.
The advice she kept getting was “disconnect him, hold his hand and let him die peacefully,” she said.
She was adamant. She wanted doctors to do everything they could to save her son, she said.
AtlantiCare spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta provided the following comment last week regarding Keisha’s concerns:
“For patient privacy reasons, we cannot discuss the care of an individual patient. However, we can share that we have and continue to take extraordinary measures to care for all patients throughout the pandemic, including those who are under suspicion of having COVID-19 or who have tested positive for COVID. We do so taking into account every patient’s individual situation and following CDC and best practice guidelines. We include patients and families/guardians in planning care for patients, sharing our recommendations so that they can make informed decisions. Our hearts go out to the Willis family and to all those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and complications of the virus.”
Eventually, Keisha won the battle over Christopher’s transfer. But, after he’d been moved to AHNJ in Atlantic City, staff there told her that Christopher had developed a case of MRSA and sepsis. His critical condition worsened.
Doctors again advised Keisha to disconnect her son from the ventilator, she said.
She again refused.
“When it’s his time, God will take him, but I’m not gonna be the one to do that,” Keisha said. “I don’t think any mother would.”
While Christopher was critical, Keisha was allowed to visit him at AHNJ. Other family members were able to see Christopher through video chats his mother set up while visiting.
“I saw him the day before he passed,” said Aliyah, his younger sister. “He was conscious, but he couldn’t talk or anything.”
Christopher died on Feb. 10 at 2:49 p.m., connected to his ventilator.
COVID hits minority communities hard
Christopher, who is Black, is part of a community that’s been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. The virus was the leading cause of death in the Black, Asian and Hispanic communities in the state last year, according to the New Jersey State Health Assessment Data for 2020.
“COVID has been devastating to the African American community across the country, specifically in Atlantic City,” said Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz.
Shabazz, who is also the president of the NAACP Atlantic City chapter, said disparities in resources and access to health care are making the illness worse.
“People are living in congregate settings and close together,” Shabazz said. “They work jobs that they can’t work from home, like casino positions, bus drivers, etc. ...They don’t have the luxury to stay home and provide for their family.”
For Keisha, all those factors were at play along with others. She believes that the hospital should have a place for COVID-positive people to isolate, instead of sending patients home for self-quarantine.
“Once one person gets it, if they’re sent back home from the hospital, they’re exposing the rest of the family to it,” she said.
For Christopher, who’d already battled a lot, yet defied predictions, the virus was too much.
“He would of lived longer if he didn’t catch COVID,” Keisha said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.