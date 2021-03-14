On his 31st birthday, Atlantic City man loses his long battle with COVID

When she called the insurance company herself to confirm this information, a representative told her that wasn’t true.

“The social worker from the hospital called me and said, ‘That’s all they could do.’ They had to send me somewhere there was an available bed,” said Keisha when explaining her frustration. “The social worker said, ‘We need this bed for other sick patients’, but how I took that was: We need these beds for someone that will actually survive.

“I think because we were poor, they didn’t do all that they could,” Keisha said. “I think everyone should be treated fairly, regardless of how much money they have, or what insurance they have.”

Keisha said she called the hospital and filed a complaint, but when she spoke to a hospital representative, nothing changed.

The advice she kept getting was “disconnect him, hold his hand and let him die peacefully,” she said.

She was adamant. She wanted doctors to do everything they could to save her son, she said.

AtlantiCare spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta provided the following comment last week regarding Keisha’s concerns: