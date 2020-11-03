Officals investigating robocalls designed to confuse voters about polls

Polls are open through 8 p.m., but election officials said Tuesday that some voters in Atlantic County and elsewhere were getting robocalls suggesting otherwise.
"Chair (of the Atlantic County Board of Elections Lynn) Caterson notified this office that an alleged robocall had gone out with misinformation in it," said Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. "We in turn immediately notified the New Jersey Department of Homeland Security for their review and investigation."
Bugdon declined to say what the call said, only that it was intended to confuse people about voting at the polls.
A Reuters story reported Tuesday that robocalls were being sent nationwide telling people to "stay safe, stay home," and that many people are suggesting it is designed to stop people from going to the polls.
"Basically if anyone has a concern about a misleading or suspicious email, text, or robocall, please alert election officials as soon as possible," Bugdon said.
She said people can call either their county clerk, board of elections or superintendent of elections.
"We've all been trained in how to respond," Bugdon said.
Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said she was aware of one county resident reporting a suspicious robocall suggesting erroneously that polls were closed.
The resident alerted the county through a form on the county website, she said.
