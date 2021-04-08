Ocean City man charged with harassment over message on Van Drew's home phone

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police have charged a local man with harassment, after Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, reported a threatening phone message left on his home voicemail to U.S. Capitol Police last month.

John McCall, 68, of Ocean City, was recently charged, according to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.

City Council was expected to discuss the case at its Thursday night meeting.

On the agenda was a resolution to discontinue placing legal ads in the Ocean City Sentinel and moving them to The Press of Atlantic City.

The Sentinel printed two columns by McCall, for which the editor has apologized, that contained language the editor agreed could be interpreted as threatening Van Drew and his wife.

Capitol Police confirmed in late March that they were investigating a report by Van Drew of a credible threat.

“The USCP is the lead agency,” a Capitol Police spokesperson said, and Ocean City Police were asked to assist.

At a press conference March 15, Van Drew described the voicemail message, in which McCall said he “will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead.”