Ocean City man charged with harassment over message on Van Drew's home phone

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police have charged a local man with harassment, after Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, reported a threatening phone message left on his home voicemail to U.S. Capitol Police last month.
John McCall, 68, of Ocean City, was recently charged, according to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.
City Council was expected to discuss the case at its Thursday night meeting.
On the agenda was a resolution to discontinue placing legal ads in the Ocean City Sentinel and moving them to The Press of Atlantic City.
The Sentinel printed two columns by McCall, for which the editor has apologized, that contained language the editor agreed could be interpreted as threatening Van Drew and his wife.
Capitol Police confirmed in late March that they were investigating a report by Van Drew of a credible threat.
“The USCP is the lead agency,” a Capitol Police spokesperson said, and Ocean City Police were asked to assist.
At a press conference March 15, Van Drew described the voicemail message, in which McCall said he “will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead.”
Van Drew also demanded The Sentinel apologize for printing guest columns by McCall that Van Drew said contained death threats against him and the threat of sexual assault against his wife.
Later that day, the editor and publisher of the Ocean City Sentinel David Nahan said he was wrong to print the March 10 column by McCall as it was. It included graphic wording about a potential attack on Van Drew's wife.
“Because you felt threatened and felt your wife was threatened, I am sorry,” Nahan said at the time in a written statement. “I don’t have a problem with giving readers space to put their names to criticism of any elected official. However, in this instance, I have let the readers down.”
But later in the statement Nahan said he didn't believe any of the seemingly threatening statements by McCall were serious threats.
Van Drew switched parties from Democratic to Republican in late 2019, after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
In the guest columns, McCall muses graphically about seeing how Van Drew’s wife would react if she were grabbed between the legs, as Trump once said he felt free to do to women.
McCall also wrote that Van Drew deserves the fate of all traitors.
