Ocean City again votes to ban marijuana sales within its borders

OCEAN CITY — City Council voted to ban all sales, manufacturing and distribution of marijuana in any form within its borders, at its meeting Thursday night, but agreed to look into whether it will allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the future.

Council members also acknowledged that delivery of marijuana products cannot be prevented, much as delivery of alcohol has long been allowed to private residences and clubs.

The city had previously banned all sales of marijuana products, but the state legislation to legalize recreational marijuana voided all previous municipal laws and gave municipalities 180 days to ban such sales or lose the ability to do so.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

