 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City again votes to ban marijuana sales, public usage
0 comments

Ocean City again votes to ban marijuana sales, public usage

{{featured_button_text}}
medical marijuana plant

Marijuana plants are grown in a controlled environment at Compassionate Care Foundation in Egg Harbor Township.

 Press archives

OCEAN CITY — City Council voted to ban all sales, manufacturing cultivation and distribution of marijuana in any form within its borders, as well as use of cannabis in public spaces, at its meeting Thursday night.

Council members also agreed to look into whether the city will allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the future.

They also acknowledged that delivery of legal marijuana products cannot be prevented, much as delivery of alcohol has long been allowed to private residences and clubs in the dry resort.

The city had previously banned all sales of marijuana products, but the state legislation to legalize recreational marijuana voided all previous municipal laws and gave municipalities 180 days to ban such sales or lose the ability to do so.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News