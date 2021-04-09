Ocean City again votes to ban marijuana sales of any kind

OCEAN CITY — City Council voted to ban cannabis businesses of any type within its borders, at its meeting Thursday night.
The ordinance that passed unanimously on second reading prohibits businesses Which cultivate, manufacture, test or sell marijuana, hashish and/or cannabis and related paraphernalia.
However, council members also agreed to look into whether the city will allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the future.
Members also discussed a draft ordinance to add smoking of marijuana and vaping of any kind to prohibited actions in public places in the city. It is likely to be introduced at the next meeting.
"We don't allow alcohol sales, we shouldn't allow this," said Councilwoman Karen Bergman.
Delivery of legal marijuana products cannot be prevented, however, said city attorney Dorothy McCrosson -- much as delivery of alcohol has long been allowed to private residences and clubs in the dry resort.
Councilman Jody Levchuck said he is concerned that people who need medical marijuana will have a more difficult time getting it if there is no dispensary in town, and shared he is a medical marijuana user.
"My condition is not nearly as debilitating (as some), but I also have a hard time getting the medication," he said. "I know it's a big deal for plenty of people who live on this island."
The closest dispensaries are in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City, but not everyone has their own car, he said. And some people have mobility problems.
Other council members pointed out that dispensaries will no doubt begin delivery services if there is a need.
"I think somebody is going to make a tidy living delivering here," said Councilman Michael DeVileger, adding he has two conditions that would permit use of medical marijuana but has elected not to use it. "All the liquor stores deliver here. They do very well. I would be shocked if somebody doesn't take up on this. ... This is going to be huge."
City Council had previously banned all sales of marijuana products and public usage, but the state legislation to legalize recreational marijuana voided all previous municipal laws and gave municipalities 180 days to ban such sales or lose the ability to do so.
Council members also approved introduction of an ordinance to remove senior citizen housing as a conditional use in the Boardwalk Zone, saying they wanted to preserve the historic retail character of the Boardwalk and felt the pressure of housing units there could destroy it.
It was not affordable housing that had been allowed there under the zoning ordinance, but market rate housing, McCrosson stressed.
Council also voted to remove the Ocean City Sentinel as the official newspaper of the city, because state law requires papers that run legal notices to be printed in the state. It designated The Press of Atlantic City and the Sunday Press of Atlantic City as official papers, because The Press is printed in the state.
But council will reconsider the decision if the Sentinel begins printing in-state, council members said.
They stressed the decision is not related to a recent complaint by Congressman Jeff Van Drew that the Sentinel had printed two guest columns he felt threatened his life and threatened sexual violence to his wife.
David Nahan, the editor and publisher, has apologized to Van Drew for running the guest columns as they were written by Ocean City resident John McCall.
McCall has been charged with harassment of Van Drew by the Ocean City Police Department, a city spokesman said this week.
