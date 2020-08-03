Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, was one of dozens of Democratic candidates nationally endorsed Monday by President Barack Obama, her campaign announced.
Kennedy won the July 7 primary election in the Congressional 2nd District, beating a field of four other Democrats to go up against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, for his congressional seat.
Obama called it his "first wave" of endorsements for the November election, and in New Jersey he also endorsed incumbent House of Representative members Andy Kim, D-3rd; Josh Gottheimer, D-5th; Tom Malinowski, D-7th; and Mikie Sherrill, D-11th.
All 435 House seats are up for election in November, as well as 35 U.S. Senate seats, including that of Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.
“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top,” said President Obama.
“They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person,” he said.
“I’m honored to be among the candidates endorsed by President Barack Obama. In these unprecedented times, leadership is more important than ever,” Kennedy said in a press statement. “In Congress, I’ll work tirelessly for the people of South Jersey to provide access to affordable health care, to support and protect working families and to revitalize South Jersey’s economy.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.