Good hand hygiene is a powerful safety measure for your good health. It is also one of the most important ways to reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, the flu and other illnesses.
And, keeping your hands clean is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.
Since soap and water is not always readily available, hand sanitizers that are deemed safe and used effectively can serve as a secondary method of hand washing. But not all hand sanitizers are created equal and it’s important to understand that the wrong alcohol or content percentage, or improper use, can pose serious danger to your health.
COVID-19 has caused the demand for hand sanitizers to increase exponentially, but not all products being offered today are safe or effective.
The Food and Drug Administration, which regulates hand sanitizers, has issued warnings along with an expansive list of hand sanitizers you should not use. Some of these readily available products contain toxic methanol, also known as wood alcohol. This chemical is dangerous when ingested or absorbed through the skin and can be fatal in large quantities.
Safety is paramount
• Look at ingredient labels to ensure they have ethanol/ethyl alcohol (at least 60%) or isopropyl/isopropanol (at least 70%) as their active ingredient. These specific alcohol-based hand sanitizers are antiseptic and will kill viruses and bacteria if soap and water are not available.
• Confirm your hand sanitizer meets the minimum alcohol concentration requirement of 60-95% to be effective. Anything less than that may not work as well for many types of germs and could merely reduce the growth of germs rather than kill them.
• Stay away from hand sanitizers that contain benzalkonium chloride instead of alcohol. CDC does not recommend since “available evidence indicates benzalkonium chloride has less reliable activity against certain bacteria and viruses” compared to alcohol-based sanitizers.
• Buy well-known, reputable national brands you are familiar with whenever possible.
• Stay vigilant about warnings issued by FDA including:
1. There’s a “sharp increase” in hand sanitizers coming from Mexico labeled as containing ethanol alcohol, but they actually contain methanol (aka, sterno), a toxic health hazard.
2. Keep a watchful eye out for such products. Don’t purchase unfamiliar brands until you check the FDA website about the manufacturer/product.
3. Don’t buy any product that only lists the word “alcohol” without the specific type (ethanol/ethyl/isopropyl/isopropanol) and concentration levels.
4. Avoid products labeled “FDA-approved” because the FDA has not approved any hand sanitizers — the claims are false.
5. Also, disinfectant sprays and antibacterial cleaning wipes should never be used as stand-ins for washing your hands or a hand sanitizer. These products can present health issues as they’re meant for “hard, nonporous surfaces,” not human skin.
6. Hand sanitizer can be toxic when ingested, especially by children. It can irritate the throat and cause gastrointestinal issues. Consuming only a small amount can cause alcohol poisoning in children. If you or your child ingests some, call poison control or your medical professional immediately.
• Experts advise against homemade hand sanitizers — “leave the complicated production of germ-killing gels to professionals.” And adding rubbing alcohol to a bottle of nonalcohol hand sanitizer will not make the sanitizer more powerful, and it’s unlikely to result in an effective product.
Effective use
When there’s no soap and water available, a hand sanitizer is your next best option. Make sure it meets the safety guidelines outlined above and to ensure it’s effectiveness, it must be used correctly by:
• Applying a good-size amount into a cupped palm of one hand.
• Rubbing hands together vigorously for 20 seconds covering all surfaces of both hands, between palms and fingers until the sanitizer has been absorbed (avoiding contact with your mouth or eyes until after it has evaporated)
• Allowing time for the entire surface of your hands to dry.
Are hand sanitizers better than washing ypur hands? No!
Washing your hands with soap and water has been shown to be superior to using hand sanitizer, repeatedly.
Hand sanitizers don’t replace washing your hands with soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water thoroughly for 20 seconds physically removes germs. So, while a hand sanitizer used properly helps kill germs, washing your hands actively removes the microbes from your skin.
And when your hands are dirty, hand sanitizers won’t clean them. To remove the dirt or grim completely, means using soap and water.
There’s been a 79% increase in the number of hand sanitizer poison exposure cases reported this year.
Utilizing these understandings, hand sanitizers can be a good hand hygiene option when you’re on the go and there’s no soap and water!
