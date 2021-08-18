 Skip to main content
Northfield vets group among finalists to win $25,000 grant from State Farm
Northfield vets group among finalists to win $25,000 grant from State Farm

American Legion Post 295's "Operation End Veteran Homelessness" project is among 200 top finalists across the country competing to win funding from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program to honor good causes that make a positive impact in their community. 

The 40 causes with the most online votes will each win a $25,000 grant. The awards will be announced Sept. 29.

Two thousand submissions were received in June and the State Farm Review Committee narrowed the field to 200. Post 295's cause to improve the lives of homeless and insecure veterans is spearheaded by Post Crashers, a student run club that partners with Enphront and the local homeless shelter.

Any U.S. resident 18 years and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com. Voting ends August 27.

“Neighborhood Assist is unique because your votes help decide where the grant money goes,” Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm, said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to vote for their favorite causes to make a big impact in their communities.”

