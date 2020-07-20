NORTH WILDWOOD — The North Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old woman from Berks County, Pennsylvania last seen Saturday.
The woman, Veronica Stancea, was last seen exiting the Boardwalk at 20th Avenue around 5 p.m.
Stancea is white, 5'3" and 140 pounds. She is described as having dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes, wearing a dark-colored bikini and dark-colored Under Armour backpack, but may also be wearing a white tank top, navy blue skirt and brown sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at 609-522-2411 or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777.
