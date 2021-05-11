No Democratic opponent, but Murphy launches $5M ad campaign before June 8 primary

The first debate will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday May 25 and sponsored by New Jersey 101.5 FM (WKXY-FM) in the station’s Ewing studio. It will be broadcast live on New Jersey 101.5 FM radio with video streaming on Facebook and Youtube.

The second debate will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday May 26 and sponsored by NJ PBS. It will air live on NJ PBS television channels and at www.NJSpotlightNews.org. The debate will be virtual. Candidates will not be together in a studio but will appear via internet transmission from their home or other location.

Under state law, all candidates who qualify for public matching funds must participate in at least two debates during each election. Candidates not seeking public funds who commit to raising and spending at least $490,000 also can participate. Singh did not qualify for matching funds but says he has raised the required amount.

Murphy's campaign also said Tuesday it would launch a new bilingual website to mobilize voters.

"With less than a month to go until the June 8 Democratic primary, we are ramping up a coordinated effort to communicate directly with voters," said Campaign Manager Mollie Binotto.