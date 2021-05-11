No Democratic opponent, but Murphy launches $5M ad campaign before June 8 primary

In spite of having no Democratic opponents on the ballot in the June 8 primary, look for television and digital ads from the Murphy for Governor 2021 campaign starting Tuesday, touting his success making New Jersey "stronger and fairer" in a post-pandemic world.
The campaign will spend almost $5 million on media ads ahead of the primary, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.
But it's not primary voters Murphy is seeking to reach, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.
"Campaigns just start earlier and earlier," Froonjian said of the general election, in which Murphy will either face GOP frontrunner Jack Ciattaralli, a Somerset County businessman, or Linwood's Hirsh Singh, who are battling it out in a Republican primary. "Murphy in general has gotten good marks from voters for handling of the pandemic. (Early advertising) allows him to cement that concept in voters minds, while the Republicans are still dealing with each other."
Ciattarelli would much prefer to be turning his attention fully to Murphy, Froonjian said, but he doesn't have that luxury.
But the two GOP candidates will get media attention with two 60-minute debates later this month.
This year’s debates will involve only Republican candidates because no challenger has raised enough funds ($490,000) to qualify for a debate against Murphy.
The first debate will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday May 25 and sponsored by New Jersey 101.5 FM (WKXY-FM) in the station’s Ewing studio. It will be broadcast live on New Jersey 101.5 FM radio with video streaming on Facebook and Youtube.
The second debate will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday May 26 and sponsored by NJ PBS. It will air live on NJ PBS television channels and at www.NJSpotlightNews.org. The debate will be virtual. Candidates will not be together in a studio but will appear via internet transmission from their home or other location.
Under state law, all candidates who qualify for public matching funds must participate in at least two debates during each election. Candidates not seeking public funds who commit to raising and spending at least $490,000 also can participate. Singh did not qualify for matching funds but says he has raised the required amount.
Murphy's campaign also said Tuesday it would launch a new bilingual website to mobilize voters.
"With less than a month to go until the June 8 Democratic primary, we are ramping up a coordinated effort to communicate directly with voters," said Campaign Manager Mollie Binotto.
Murphy has no Democratic challenger on the ballot in the primary. State officials ruled that two would-be challengers filed faulty petitions to get on the ballot last month.
That means Murphy, who is the head of the Democratic Party in the state, will secure the nomination.
A Monmouth University poll out Wednesday showed Murphy with a 57% approval rating, down from 71% at the height of the outbreak last year, but still in positive territory.
That poll surveyed 706 New Jersey adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
If he wins in November, he’ll be the first Democrat to win reelection in more than four decades.
On the GOP side, Jack Ciattarelli is the only one of the four Republicans running for governor to qualify for public matching funds. He has also received support from county Republican parties up and down the state.
Also seeking the GOP nomination are Hudson County pastor Phil Rizzo, who recently posted a photo of himself alongside Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Hirsh Singh, a former unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate in 2017, and Brian Levine, an accountant and former county elected official. Singh has also been a vocal Trump supporter. Levine has called for the party to stop arguing over Trump and focused reining in tax rates.
The campaign's first television ad — “No Other” — focuses on Murphy leadership throughout the pandemic, the campaign said. It specifically cites raising the minimum wage and protecting reproductive rights as accomplishments.
"No other state was tested like ours. Yet through our loss, we came together," are its opening lines.
The Associated Press contributed to this account.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.