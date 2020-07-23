After weeks of mostly falling new unemployment claims, new filings jumped 70% last week due …

The weekly totals of new unemployment claims are:

Week New Unemployment Claims

March 15-21: 155,815

March 22-28: 206,253

March 29-April 4: 214,836

April 5-11: 141,420

April 12-18: 140,139

April 19-25: 71,996

April 26-May 2: 88,326

May 3-9: 69,689

May 10-16: 42,365

May 17-23: 34,410

May 24-30: 26,752

May 31-June 6: 23,166

June 7-13: 26,392

June 14-20: 33,004

June 21-27: 27,965

June 28-July 4: 47,391

July 5-11: 38,150

July 12-18: 25,804*

Total 1,413,873

Below is the weekly breakdown of payments (in millions):

Week NJ UI FPUC PUA PEUC EB

March 15-21 $47.4 NA NA NA NA

March 22-28 $57.9 NA NA NA NA

March 29-April 3 $89.8 NA NA NA NA

April 4-11 $140.7 $154.8 NA NA NA

April 12-18 $179.7 $238.8 NA NA NA

April 19-25 $211.1 $296.3 NA NA NA

April 26-May 2 $171.7 $291.1 $27.1 NA NA

May 3-9 $244.7 $502.4 $51.6 NA NA

May 10-16 $239.7 $414.0 $55.6 NA NA

May 17-23 $236.2 $596.9 $112.3 NA NA

May 24-30 $242.7 $553.5 $87.7 NA NA

May 31-June 6 $255.5 $635.2 $56.6 $56.6 NA

June 7-13 $244.5 $573.8 $60.7 $46.5 NA

June 14-20 $248.9 $626.1 $86.6 $37.4 NA

June 21-27 $240.4 $559.7 $73.5 $31.7 NA

June 28-July 4 $202.9 $536.1 $71.7 $31.8 NA

July 5-11 $208.5 $521.3 $69.1 $24.4 $2.2

July 12-18 $209.3 $524.5 $65.2 $22.7 $3.9

Total $3,471.6 $7,024.5 $817.7 $251.1 $6.1

NA: Benefit not applicable during the indicated weeks.

FPUC, PUA and PEUC are federal programs authorized by Congress under the CARES Act. PUA provides benefits to newly eligible populations such as self-employed workers, independent contractors and those who do not have enough recent earnings to qualify for regular unemployment benefits, as well as for newly qualifying reasons such as being unable to work because due to caring for others or for their own COVID-19 illness. Those benefits expire at the end of the year, with a maximum of 46 weeks earned, including extended benefits. PEUC provides 13 weeks of federal benefits for those who have exhausted 26 weeks of state unemployment. State extended benefits automatically offers an additional 20 weeks of assistance once PEUC ends.

For more information on state or federal unemployment programs, visit myunemployment.nj.gov.