NJ Sierra Club's Jeff Tittel to retire after 23 years leading group, making headlines

Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel, who has been one of the most vocal and effective environmental activists in New Jersey for more than 20 years, said Wednesday he will retire May 1.
“Moving on was a hard decision," Tittel said in a written statement. "However, given that I have spent 51 years as an environmental activist and almost 23 years as the NJ Chapter Director, I felt it was time to make a change.”
In a press release, a NJ Sierra Club spokesperson said Tittel may be best remembered for his one-liners such as calling an environmental commissioner a “pander bear,” wondering whether Passaic’s Great Falls might soon be called “Viagra Falls” due to the levels of pharmaceuticals in the water, or calling the NJ proposed changes to the bear hunt “Murphy’s Unbearable Hunt.”
“I can take complex issues and explain them simply,” Tittel said.
Rich Isaac, Chair of the Sierra Club’s New Jersey Chapter, said Tittel will leave large shoes to fill, and the group said legislators from all over the state have reached out to say how much they appreciated Tittel's work.
“[Jeff] knows more about environmental issues on the state and federal level than anyone I know,” said U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, D-6th, in the press release.
State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg said it's difficult to imagine Tittel leaving the Sierra Club.
"He was never shy; never retiring; never someone who is afraid to fight for the values of the Sierra Club, as well as his own," Weinberg said in the release. " He has contributed mightily to a cleaner environment for me and for all the generations who come after us."
Among the legislation Tittel was instrumental in passing, Sierra Club cited New Jersey’s Clean Car Program, the Global Warming Response Act and the State's Plastic Bag Ban and banning fracking in the Delaware River basin as among countless highlights.
