NJ Sen. Chris Brown endorses Polistina as his successor
NJ Sen. Chris Brown endorses Polistina as his successor

Stockton Phase II groundbreaking

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, addresses the crowd in October during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Stockton University building in Atlantic City that will feature apartment-style living quarters.

 Susan Allen / Stockton University/

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, on Friday endorsed Vince Polistina in the primary election for 2nd legislative district state senator.

"The families of Atlantic County will be in good hands with my former running mate, Vince Polistina, which is why I'm endorsing him," said Brown in a written statement provided by Polistina's campaign.

Brown, who is completing a four-year term as senator after serving six years in the Assembly, recently announced he will not run for re-election.

Brown ran with Polistina in 2011, when Polistina gave up his Assembly seat to run for State Senator against Democratic incumbent Jim Whelan.

Polistina lost to Whelan, but Brown and running mate John F. Amodeo were elected to the Assembly.

Brown said Polistina will work to make New Jersey more affordable for middle class families and retirees, and to safely reopen local businesses and put people back to work.

Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, is running on a slate with Assembly candidates Don Guardian and Claire Swift. Guardian is the former mayor of Atlantic City who still lives in the resort, and Swift is a lawyer from Margate.

"Chris Brown led the successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, to ensure women have access to healthcare, to help veterans find affordable housing, and to give those in recovery a second chance," Polistina said. "I am honored to have his support."

+1 
Vince Polistina

Vince Polistina

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

