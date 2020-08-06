New unemployment claims were down dramatically in New Jersey last week, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported Thursday.
In the week ending Aug. 1, the state received 16,573 initial unemployment applications, down 41% from the week before. It was the lowest weekly number of new claims since the COVID-19 epidemic and business shutdown began in mid-March, according to the state.
Nationally new filings also decreased by 18.5%, the U.S. Department of Labor said. About 1.19 million people filed for claims nationwide, the lowest number since March.
In New Jersey, the week ending April 4 set a record for the most claims filed, at 214,000, state data showed.
“It’s an encouraging sign that initial claims took such a dramatic drop last week, but we’re not out of the woods,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We see the economic devastation of this pandemic every day – in the eyes of workers facing layoffs for the first time, in the faces of families uncertain about their future. We are working day and night to make applying for and receiving unemployment benefits as seamless as possible.”
The week ending July 25 was the final week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provided a $600 weekly supplement to everyone receiving unemployment.
That program provided more than $8 billion to unemployed New Jerseyans during the 17 weeks it was available, and Congress must pass new legislation for any subsidies to continue.
However, the payments will continue to be made on all eligible claims for the weeks ending April 4 through July 25 -- even though the program has expired, the state has stressed.
About 1.5 million New Jersey workers have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, and the DOL said 1.3 million have been determined to meet the monetary requirements for benefits. Of those meeting the requirements, 96 percent have received payment.
An additional 13,300 people who have exhausted all other state and federal aid are receiving state extended benefits, which allows an additional 20 weeks of unemployment payments. More than $17 million in extended benefits has been paid out so far.
