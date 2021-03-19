NJ affirms ‘free’ community college; US may add help

Murphy’s budget also would allocate $50 million to offer two years of tuition free education at Rowan, Stockton, Rutgers and other public colleges and universities. That’s surely the better deal, since tuition at state colleges and universities averages $13,687 (as of 2019).

The community college aid might cost New Jersey even less if the Biden administration pursues its own “free college” program as expected and can get it passed by Congress.

While President Biden has floated a few different proposals, the cheapest and easiest to sell would be for tuition-free public community college — like New Jersey.

That would cost about $8.8 billion a year, compared to $72.5 billion to cover tuition at four-year schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Unlike the New Jersey program and those of 16 other states, a federal program would likely pay for tuition before any other sources of aid are applied. That could increase student aid under many programs and states, but in New Jersey it might simply mean students no longer have a shortfall in tuition funding and therefore no aid from the state program is needed.

There was a time when residents could expect a bargain if they attended a public college or university in their state.