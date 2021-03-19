NJ affirms ‘free’ community college; US may add help

Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a law making permanent his 2019 pilot program providing tuition-free community college to those who qualify. A small percentage of students benefits from the Community College Opportunity Grant Program and that seems unlikely to increase.
Like most such state programs, New Jersey’s so-called free community college program provides aid if needed after other grants and scholarships.
Since students in households earning $48,000 or less (the original limit) already qualified for much aid, a study in 2013 found that on average it only left them about $500 short of the average tuition cost of $3,200. Now average tuition is approximately $4,828 per year.
Murphy’s budget plan says participation in the grant program has increased 140% since it was introduced. The number of participants now is 18,000. That’s still a small percentage of the 200,000 students enrolled in New Jersey community colleges each year.
Apparently the governor doesn’t expect much greater use of the program, even though households with adjusted incomes up $65,000 are eligible as of last year. He funded it with $25 million the first year (half of what he requested from the Legislature). This year his budget includes $27 million for the grants, which are administered through the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority.
Murphy’s budget also would allocate $50 million to offer two years of tuition free education at Rowan, Stockton, Rutgers and other public colleges and universities. That’s surely the better deal, since tuition at state colleges and universities averages $13,687 (as of 2019).
The community college aid might cost New Jersey even less if the Biden administration pursues its own “free college” program as expected and can get it passed by Congress.
While President Biden has floated a few different proposals, the cheapest and easiest to sell would be for tuition-free public community college — like New Jersey.
That would cost about $8.8 billion a year, compared to $72.5 billion to cover tuition at four-year schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Unlike the New Jersey program and those of 16 other states, a federal program would likely pay for tuition before any other sources of aid are applied. That could increase student aid under many programs and states, but in New Jersey it might simply mean students no longer have a shortfall in tuition funding and therefore no aid from the state program is needed.
There was a time when residents could expect a bargain if they attended a public college or university in their state.
But in the decade before Murphy took office, many states reduced their higher education spending. New Jersey cut back by $2,278 per student, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The CBPP said the widespread shifting of public college costs onto students raises questions about what constitutes public higher education.
Many students and parents are looking hard these days at the cost vs. benefit of college. In the past 25 years, there has been a fivefold increase in average cost of attending a four-year college or university in the U.S. That’s more than twice the rate of inflation.
And yet around 53% of recent college graduates are unemployed or underemployed.
We hope these latest college aid programs help open opportunities for some that otherwise might not be there.
And we hope they don’t further enable colleges and universities to increase their prices.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.