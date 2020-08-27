The six Republicans and three Democrats on the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders unanimou…

The number of new unemployment claims increased in the state last week, after two weeks of f…

New unemployment claims increased in New Jersey last week, as the federal $600 weekly supple…

Payouts so far

Below is the weekly breakdown of unemployment payments (in millions):

Week Paid NJ UI FPUC PUA PEUC EB

March 15-21 $47.4 NA NA NA NA

March 22-28 $57.9 NA NA NA NA

March 29-April 3 $89.8 NA NA NA NA

April 4-11 $140.7 $154.8 NA NA NA

April 12-18 $179.7 $238.8 NA NA NA

April 19-25 $211.1 $296.3 NA NA NA

April 26-May 2 $171.7 $291.1 $27.1 NA NA

May 3-9 $244.7 $502.4 $51.6 NA NA

May 10-16 $239.7 $414.0 $55.6 NA NA

May 17-23 $236.2 $596.9 $112.3 NA NA

May 24-30 $242.7 $553.5 $87.7 NA NA

May 31-June 6 $255.5 $635.2 $56.6 $56.6 NA

June 7-13 $244.5 $573.8 $60.7 $46.5 NA

June 14-20 $248.9 $626.1 $86.6 $37.4 NA

June 21-27 $240.4 $559.7 $73.5 $31.7 NA

June 28-July 4 $202.9 $536.1 $71.7 $31.8 NA

July 5-11 $208.5 $521.3 $69.1 $24.4 $2.2

July 12-18 $209.3 $524.5 $65.2 $22.7 $3.9

July 19-25 $197.7 $526.2 $77.0 $25.7 $4.8

July 26-Aug. 1 $192.1 $513.5 $74.7 $33.7 $6.5

Aug. 2-8 $202.6 $200.8 $86.1 $20.0 $6.2

Aug. 9-15 $175.0 $95.3 $77.8 $23.7 $7.1

Aug. 16-22 $167.3 $70.3 $52.1 $20.4 $6.7

Total $4,406.3 $8,430.6 $1,185.4 $374.6 $37.4

NA: Benefit not applicable during the indicated weeks.

FPUC, PUA and PEUC are federal programs authorized by Congress under the CARES Act. PUA provides benefits through the end of the year; maximum eligibility is 46 weeks, including extended benefits. PEUC provides 13 weeks of federal benefits for those who exhaust 26 weeks of state unemployment. State extended benefits automatically offer an additional 20 weeks of assistance once PEUC ends.