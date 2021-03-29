New Jersey American Water signs agreement to purchase Egg Harbor City's water utility

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the water systems infrastructure is more than 100 years old.

It was estimated that the system would need $38 million worth of improvements over the next 20 years, $14 million worth that would be considered essential upgrades.

“This agreement provides tremendous benefits for our residents. The sale of our city’s water and wastewater systems to New Jersey American Water will provide over $21 million to help the city pay off existing debt while leaving additional money to assist in other areas of the city’s budget," Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. "Additionally, the company is committed to investing $14 million into much-needed system improvements. All told, this means better infrastructure, stable water rates and millions in funds for the city, none of which would be possible without the sale of the system."

The projects planned for the systems include the construction of an emergency interconnection with the New Jersey American Water regional system for resiliency, water and sewer main replacements, valve and hydrant replacements and wastewater pump station improvements.

The sale of the systems was a process nearly two years in the making.

In April 2019, NJDEP certified the city’s request to sell the system through the Water Infrastructure Protection Act (WIPA.)