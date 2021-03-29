New Jersey American Water signs agreement to purchase Egg Harbor City's water utility

EGG HARBOR CITY — New Jersey American Water has signed an agreement to purchase the city's water and wastewater assets for $21.8 million, the company announced Monday.
The agreement comes after the city council voted to relinquish ownership of the assets to New Jersey American Water at a March 15 meeting.
Under the agreement, the company will invest $14 million in the first 10 years to make necessary upgrades to the water and wastewater systems, including $9 million in the first five years, the company said in a news release.
“We look forward to providing the residents of Egg Harbor City with reliable water and wastewater services, as we do for over 192 municipalities across the state," Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water said in a prepared statement. "Our plan will help rebuild and modernize the town’s infrastructure for continued quality and increased reliability while stabilizing rates and providing excellent customer service from our local operations center.”
In January, city officials and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed the municipality did not have the money to replace the aging system.
The existing system consists of three actively permitted water supply wells, one water treatment plant, one elevated water storage tank, and the water distribution system.
Some of the water systems infrastructure is more than 100 years old.
It was estimated that the system would need $38 million worth of improvements over the next 20 years, $14 million worth that would be considered essential upgrades.
“This agreement provides tremendous benefits for our residents. The sale of our city’s water and wastewater systems to New Jersey American Water will provide over $21 million to help the city pay off existing debt while leaving additional money to assist in other areas of the city’s budget," Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. "Additionally, the company is committed to investing $14 million into much-needed system improvements. All told, this means better infrastructure, stable water rates and millions in funds for the city, none of which would be possible without the sale of the system."
The projects planned for the systems include the construction of an emergency interconnection with the New Jersey American Water regional system for resiliency, water and sewer main replacements, valve and hydrant replacements and wastewater pump station improvements.
The sale of the systems was a process nearly two years in the making.
In April 2019, NJDEP certified the city’s request to sell the system through the Water Infrastructure Protection Act (WIPA.)
Egg Harbor City is the first municipality in the state to pursue a sale of its systems using the WIPA path, according to company officials.
