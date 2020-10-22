New CEO vows Ørsted will fulfill jobs promises with offshore wind farm

Sweeney and other legislators have said they are particularly concerned that Ørsted has not yet made headway on a promised agreement with a German firm to locate a factory for manufacturing monopole foundations in Salem County. Monopoles are the foundations for the large wind turbines.

“I welcome the new leadership at Orsted. This will offer an opportunity for a renewed commitment to the State of New Jersey to create and retain good-paying jobs in a sector of the economy that has the potential to continue to grow," Sweeney said in a written statement Friday. " I expect Orsted to keep its promises to set up manufacturing and supply chain businesses in New Jersey that are tied to the windfarms."

Ocean Wind is being constructed in federal waters and federal permits have been delayed by about a year for the U.S. to complete a study on the cumulative effect of all proposed wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean on the environment, Hardy said.

The federal study has been released and is supportive of continuing with the projects, but "they still haven't restarted the permitting process," Hardy said. "It is difficult to make big investments in New Jersey until we have clarity. I have tried to explain that to Sen. Sweeney and others. He is on a mission — I appreciate what he is trying to do."

