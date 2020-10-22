New CEO promises Ørsted will fulfill jobs promises with offshore wind farm

Sweeney and other legislators have said they are particularly concerned that Ørsted has not yet made headway on a promised agreement with a German firm to locate a factory for manufacturing monopole foundations in Salem County. Monopoles are the foundations for the large wind turbines.

Ocean Wind is being constructed in federal waters and federal permits have been delayed by about a year for the U.S. to complete a study on the cumulative effect of all proposed wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean on the environment, Hardy said.

The federal study has been released and is supportive of continuing with the projects, but "they still haven't restarted the permitting process," Hardy said. "It is difficult to make big investments in New Jersey until we have clarity. I have tried to explain that to Sen. Sweeney and others. He is on a mission — I appreciate what he is trying to do."

Hardy said he expects to move forward in the next few weeks and more directly respond to Sweeney's concerns.

Sweeney could not be reached for comment Thursday.

"Coming in as an American, I have a little better understanding of the American business landscape and culture," Hardy said. "I'm trying to make sure we bring that point of view back to the corporate folks in Denmark."