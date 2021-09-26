Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township celebrate the harvest festival of Sukkot with special visitors and lunch in the sukkah on Thursday. The structure was assembled by the housekeeping and maintenance departments and decorated by the activities staff. Rabbi Gordon Geller led the Sukkot service, which featured a lulav and etrog, symbols Sukkot, donated by Ethel Levinson. Elaine Geller accompanied her husband and visited with residents at the assisted living facility.
