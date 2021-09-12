 Skip to main content
Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson’s final stop of her 21 county tour of women owned businesses was The Mission Inn, a bed and breakfast in Cape May. She met with co-owners and innkeepers Wendy Collins, left, and Laura Shaddock, right, operators of the business since 2016. ‘We are grateful to Kristina for supporting women owned businesses. She is both an advocate for us and an inspiration. We are really impressed with how driven she is to help others which can also be seen in the incredibly philanthropy work she does in the community,’ said Collins. Henderson was crowned 2020 Mrs. New Jersey American in the Mrs. America Pageant at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Aug. 8, 2020. During her tour, she also visited Catalyst Aviation, Hammonton Airport, in Atlantic County, and FruttaMex, Vineland, in Cumberland County.

