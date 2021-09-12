Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson’s final stop of her 21 county tour of women owned businesses was The Mission Inn, a bed and breakfast in Cape May. She met with co-owners and innkeepers Wendy Collins, left, and Laura Shaddock, right, operators of the business since 2016. ‘We are grateful to Kristina for supporting women owned businesses. She is both an advocate for us and an inspiration. We are really impressed with how driven she is to help others which can also be seen in the incredibly philanthropy work she does in the community,’ said Collins. Henderson was crowned 2020 Mrs. New Jersey American in the Mrs. America Pageant at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Aug. 8, 2020. During her tour, she also visited Catalyst Aviation, Hammonton Airport, in Atlantic County, and FruttaMex, Vineland, in Cumberland County.
Neighbors
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant’s owners said Friday.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
ATLANTIC CITY — Now that the extra unemployment benefits issued during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired, officials in the casino and hospita…
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officer…
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.