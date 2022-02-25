 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEIGHBORS

NEIGHBORS

  • 0

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties announced that Jonathan “J.T.” Triantos has joined the Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Cumberland County, Triantos is an attorney with the law firm of Brown & Connery in Westmont. He has volunteered at BBBS since 2008 and in 2021 was recognized as the Big Brother of the Year. “I am both excited and honored to join the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Trustees. I am eager to get to work and to continue to give back to the community. Becoming a Big and getting involved with this organization has greatly impacted my life and I cannot wait to continue making a difference in the lives of our current Littles,” Triantos said in a news release. BBBS President and CEO Donna Bennett said Triantos’ experience and passion as a mentor to the board “will help advance our mission and vision into the future.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News