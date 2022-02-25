Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties announced that Jonathan “J.T.” Triantos has joined the Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Cumberland County, Triantos is an attorney with the law firm of Brown & Connery in Westmont. He has volunteered at BBBS since 2008 and in 2021 was recognized as the Big Brother of the Year. “I am both excited and honored to join the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Trustees. I am eager to get to work and to continue to give back to the community. Becoming a Big and getting involved with this organization has greatly impacted my life and I cannot wait to continue making a difference in the lives of our current Littles,” Triantos said in a news release. BBBS President and CEO Donna Bennett said Triantos’ experience and passion as a mentor to the board “will help advance our mission and vision into the future.”
