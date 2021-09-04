 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio gathered with members of City Council, municipal employees and representatives from VFW Post 1963 on Thursday for a moment of silence in honor of the 13 United States military personnel who were killed Aug. 26 at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. The gathering took place in front of City Hall, where 13 American flags were mounted to the railing of the building’s main entrance. After leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, Desiderio read the names of each of the 13 military members who were killed. A moment of silence followed.

The public is invited to gather 9 p.m. Saturday on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard in a “Shine For Our Bravest” tribute. The names of the killed will read aloud, followed by the ringing of a bell. At approximately 9:15 p.m., the city’s fire siren will be sounded and residents are asked to observe a moment of silence while shining a light — from a cell phone, flashlight or other device — in remembrance of the dead. Residents and visitors who are not able attend the ceremony on the promenade are also asked to shine a light wherever they are.

